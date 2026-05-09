New data reveals solar saved Europe over $3 billion last month: 'The benefits are greater than ever'

"It's time to learn the lessons from not one, but two energy crises."

The Iran war has driven sharp increases in global fuel prices as oil and gas markets react to supply disruptions. However, solar energy has helped offset those fuel costs in Europe.

An analysis from SolarPower Europe, summarized by Euronews, noted the continent has saved more than $116 million per day since March 1, 2026, totaling about $3.5 billion in savings.

The report observed that solar panel systems are providing a "major buffer" against the soaring fuel costs. If gas prices remain high, experts have said the savings could reach $78.9 billion by the end of 2026.

With rapid technological and manufacturing improvements, solar energy is widely regarded as the cheapest source of electricity in the world. This data has highlighted how entire power grids are increasingly relying on solar power to protect against price volatility driven by global fuel markets.

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Luckily for homeowners, solar savings are not limited to large-scale projects. In fact, a single rooftop system can save some homeowners up to six figures on energy bills over the lifetime of the panels.

If you're curious about how a solar upgrade could transform your energy costs, check out the free tools from EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

In Europe, despite strong data showing the benefits of solar, the market is beginning to decline for the first time this decade. In response, industry insiders have asked lawmakers to adopt solar-friendly policies.

"It's time to learn the lessons from not one, but two energy crises," Walburga Hemetsberge, CEO of SolarPower Europe, told Euronews.

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"The growth of European solar has flatlined at a time when the benefits are greater than ever. The urgent task for policymakers is to now maximize what solar can do for Europe."

The U.S. solar market has also seen instability after major federal incentives for homeowners to install solar expired at the end of 2025. Despite shifting policies, solar panels and battery backups are among the best investments to protect your home from rising energy costs and reduce your monthly bills.

To see how much you can save with a solar panel system, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Those who use its free resources can save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that can show you the average cost of solar technology in your area, as well as the incentives available to you. This tool can help you snag the best prices possible for solar panels based on your home and budget.

If you want to save even more on energy costs by avoiding peak rates, protect your home during outages, or even cut ties with the energy grid, consider getting a battery backup to pair with your solar panels. EnergySage has battery resources to help you get started.

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