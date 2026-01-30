Nigeria's megachurches turn to solar amid frequent grid collapses: 'Burning diesel every Sunday wasn't just expensive ...'

"The peace of mind alone is worth it."

Churches of all sizes and types in Nigeria are embracing solar energy to avoid power outages that disrupt their services.

Blackouts are extremely common in the West African nation because of aging infrastructure and an unreliable grid.

As BusinessDay reported, many churches across the country have installed solar panels to replace diesel generators prone to power failures. This movement involves urban megachurches, remote congregations, and everything in between.

Not only are the churches' solar panels keeping lights on, but they're also reducing the noise and toxic fumes caused by the gas generators. As a result, parishioners can worship with greater peace and fewer distractions.

"As stewards of creation, we have a responsibility," said one local church administrator, Niyi Lookman. "Burning diesel every Sunday wasn't just expensive, it was contradictory to our values."

This news is significant because it's part of a broader nationwide shift toward clean, renewable energy.

The cost of installing solar panels remains a challenge for some congregations struggling to meet their operating costs. However, solar energy adoption is gaining traction, with energy companies actively marketing to churches and offering installations tailored to worship centers.

Some church members are donating solar panels and battery systems to their congregations. Meanwhile, the World Bank's Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up initiative is helping to replace Nigeria's diesel generators with solar systems and mini-grids.

"The peace of mind alone is worth it," one church elder shared. "We're not wondering if the generator will fail during service, or how much diesel we'll need this month. We just look up and thank God for the sun."

