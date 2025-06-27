Canadian energy company unveils major solar projects to power entire US towns: 'This is very exciting news'

"We look forward to the economic benefits these projects will bring."

A Canadian energy company is taking steps to advance solar energy in the United States and provide greater access to renewable energy options, Environment+Energy Leader reported.

Boralex Inc. has opened two major solar developments in the state of New York. The new facilities are expected to produce up to 450 megawatts combined, enough to power about 150,000 homes. After creating up to 400 construction jobs, the projects will provide long-term operational roles to the region.

"This is very exciting news for our town and the state as it looks to achieve its climate goals," said Mark Peets, supervisor of the town of Brasher. "Boralex has been transparent, responsive, and a reliable partner throughout the development process. We look forward to the economic benefits these projects will bring."

The two solar installations built in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties are part of New York's transition to clean energy. They are the result of a partnership between Boralex and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Officials expect to break ground on both projects in 2026 to become operational by 2028.

New York is working to make solar energy more accessible to everyone, offering tax credits and connecting individuals with community solar programs. Earlier this year, officials announced a $950 million contract for what will be the state's largest solar farm.

New York is on track to meet a goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030. In October 2024, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state had installed enough infrastructure to produce 6 gigawatts. Hundreds of thousands of homeowners and renters currently benefit from solar energy in the state. More solar projects would mean greater access for more people.

Other companies are working to improve access to solar, which could be the ultimate home energy hack, bringing utility bills down to as low as $0.

EnergySage provides a free service to compare quotes on solar panel installation and can save customers up to $10,000. Solar panel installation may not be in everyone's budget, but with help from programs such as Palmetto's LightReach, customers can have panels installed for no money down and lock in low energy rates.

