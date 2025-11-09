US politician called out for wildly inaccurate claim during debate: 'Doesn't appear to know'

"Does she only drink water when it's raining?"

As the world continues to transition to cleaner energy sources, such as solar energy, some still have questions about their reliability.

A good example is how many people believe that solar energy doesn't work when the sun goes down each night or on cloudy days. However, the truth is that you can still use solar energy even when the sun isn't out, and doing so can save you a significant amount of money on your power bill and allow your home to create less pollution.

Among those who still seem to have concerns about whether solar energy can be used consistently is Winsome Earle-Sears, who was the Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate. Instagram user Courier (@couriernewsroom) posted a reel of the candidate speaking on the matter with the caption, "Winsome Earle-Sears doesn't appear to know how batteries work."

In the video, Earle-Sears seemed to be in the midst of a debate on the subject, while a box of text appeared onscreen that read, "GOP candidate says she opposes solar energy because she thinks the power goes out when the sun goes down."

While it might seem like common sense to believe that a lack of sunlight equals a lack of power when it comes to solar energy, the truth of the matter is that solar energy is stored in a variety of ways for use when no direct sunlight is available. Two of the most common methods homeowners use to ensure a steady supply of energy are net metering and battery storage.

Net metering lets homeowners give surplus solar energy back to their local electrical grid, which then earns them credits from their utility company. Homeowners can then use these credits at times when solar energy is low to ensure a reliable energy supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Additionally, the use of battery storage ensures there's no loss of power on cloudy days or at night, as the batteries store extra energy for times when solar panels aren't actively generating it.

There shouldn't be any worry about whether or not using solar energy will keep the lights on.

Other Instagrammers weren't impressed with Earle-Sears' take on the matter.

"Does she only drink water when it's raining?" one user asked.

"So…all these people with solar panels just sit in the dark every night…" another sarcastically wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.