Energy grid researchers reveal which tech could save Americans from massive rate hikes: 'Critical as the aging grid struggles to keep up'

Even if the changing political landscape has the U.S. government focusing on fossil fuels, experts say the future of reliable, affordable energy lies in solar.

Several energy experts spoke with EnergySage — an independent source for all things solar — about the Department of Energy's Resource Adequacy Report. That report, directed by President Donald Trump, said that fossil fuels are a safer, more reliable option for the power grid than renewable options such as solar and wind.

The experts vehemently disagreed. They said solar energy should be a backbone of any future energy initiative and debunked the anti-solar talking points used in the report.

Solar energy provides homes and communities with clean, low-cost energy, reducing both your monthly energy bill and your reliance on dirty fuels, such as coal and natural gas, that produce planet-heating pollution. If you're considering getting solar panels, EnergySage offers free tools that allow homeowners to quickly compare quotes from local, verified installers.

The key, these experts say, is pairing solar panels with battery storage, a combination that rebuffs most of the claims that critics make about solar energy.

Take, for example, the critique that solar can't work around the clock because the sun isn't always visible. Batteries store the excess energy created when the sun is out, and reports show that sunny locations can achieve 97% energy reliability just with solar and storage.

And if the grid does experience problems, batteries react more quickly than other sources, meaning your power stays on.

"This speed advantage is especially critical as the aging grid struggles to keep up with rising electricity demand, increasing the risk of blackouts," EnergySage wrote.

For proof, the company pointed to California, which has increased its use of renewable energy and battery storage to great success. In 2024, the state's largest utility service area ran fully on clean energy for 60% of days without experiencing any outages or asking customers to reduce their usage.

Even better is that stability comes with lower costs. People who use at-home solar and battery storage can often bring their monthly electricity bills down to or near $0 while also becoming more resilient during climate-induced extreme weather events. Plus, with EnergySage, buyers can save significant money on their purchase and installation costs — with the average homeowner keeping $10,000.

Residents of each state can see just how much incentives will save them and the average cost of solar panels by using EnergySage's free mapping tool. And to maximize savings (roughly $400 per year), homeowners could add energy-efficient heat pumps using EnergySage's price-comparison tool to find the right systems and installers for their budgets.

While many of the tax credits for solar panels and home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of 2025, you can still act to save yourself thousands of dollars. A solar installation must be completed by the end of the year to claim the 30% tax credit.

