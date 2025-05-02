Energy firm makes huge investment that could transform how homes are powered: 'Long-term value to communities'

The final price will be partially based on productivity.

One of Poland's state-owned utilities will significantly expand its green-energy capacity by purchasing six wind farms.

The deal is part of Enea's plan to have 40% of its energy come from renewable sources by 2025 and to be carbon-neutral by 2050, Reuters reports.

Danish company European Energy will sell the properties, located in Poland's West Pomeranian region, to Enea. The final price will be partially based on the wind farms' productivity, but it will not exceed 914.8 million złotys, or roughly $240 million.

Once the deal is complete, Enea will add 83.5 megawatts of wind-energy capacity, more than double its current capacity of 71 megawatts.

European Energy, meanwhile, says it will reinvest in further green-energy technology within Poland, including more wind projects, solar farms, and exploring opportunities for green hydrogen.

"Our role in Poland goes far beyond project development," European Energy's Olga Sypula said in a release. "We are building a portfolio that delivers not only renewable power, but also long-term value to communities, investors, the national energy system, and energy security."

Wind is already one of the biggest sectors within green energy, and it is expected to continue its rapid growth.

In 2023, according to International Energy Agency data, wind accounted for 8% of global energy, or about one-quarter of all renewable energy. By 2030, the agency predicts that wind will make up 14% of all energy usage and more than 30% of renewable energy. Among green energy sources, only solar is predicted to be bigger.

And new technologies seem to pop up every week in the wind sector. For example, new types of wind turbines have been developed that maximize energy creation in low-wind areas. Bladeless turbines could result in easier assembly and maintenance. Also, new research into airflow physics could drastically change the way rotors work, allowing wind farms to achieve more of their potential.

