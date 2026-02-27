Researchers point to reason coal was surpassed as an energy source in 2025: 'Shaking up all of our assumptions'

"The fact that [they] have overtaken coal for the first time marks a historic shift."

New research reveals that solar and wind energy use is on the rise and met 109% of new electricity demand globally in 2025.

Clean, renewable energy use has now exceeded coal for the first time.

As Yale Climate Connections reported, Ember Energy Research conducted an analysis on the surge of solar and wind energy. The research group found that over 600 gigawatts of solar power were added worldwide last year.

According to International Energy Agency data, new clean energy investments are also increasing. Although much of this growth is in places like China and Africa, the United States is also seeing increased clean energy development.

Analysts attribute this impressive growth to simple economics: The cost of wind and solar generation has fallen while traditional energy costs are rising. Now, solar and wind energy are cheaper to generate than coal or natural gas.

Climate journalist and advocate Bill McKibben said the shift is due to "the dramatic reduction in the price of clean energy, which is shaking up all of our assumptions."

He noted that wind and solar used to be referred to as alternative energy, but now they have become the new dominant energy source, "so there's nothing alternative about them."

This shift is good news for individuals and companies who rely on affordable energy to power their homes and businesses. Despite federal efforts to halt the clean energy transition in the U.S., nations around the world are discovering that renewable energy is essential to their economic development.

You can join the clean energy movement in your own daily life by exploring rooftop solar options and enjoying their cost-saving benefits each month.

To keep the momentum of renewable energy moving forward, consider sharing these types of science-backed research reports with people you know. Understanding the crucial, evolving role of renewable energy can spark local advocacy and help people see that sustainable public policy is essential wherever they live.

"The fact that renewables have overtaken coal for the first time marks a historic shift," said Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the Global Solar Council. "But to lock in this progress, governments and industry must accelerate investment in solar, wind, and battery storage, ensuring that clean, affordable, and reliable electricity reaches communities everywhere."

