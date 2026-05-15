Shoppers catch 16.9-ounce soda bottles ringing up at the old 20-ounce price

"Look closely at your detergents, soaps, etc. It's happening with all products."

A Reddit post is resonating with shoppers fed up with shrinkflation after showing 16.9-ounce soda bottles apparently priced the same as 20-ounce versions.

What happened?

The post, shared in r/Anticonsumption, showed two soda bottle sizes side by side.

"They do ring up for the same price; one is 16.9 ounces vs 20 ounces," the poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post drew strong engagement, collecting hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments in just over a day. For many commenters, it looked like a clear example of shrinkflation — the practice of reducing a product's size while keeping the listed price the same or nearly the same.

Some users suggested there could be another explanation in certain stores.

"The 16.9-ounce bottles are sold in six-packs only," one commented. "If you bought this in a convenience store, it's because they bought them on sale from a grocery store and broke the six-pack for single sales. 20-ounce bottles are single serve only to the store."

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

Either way, commenters agreed on the underlying issue: shoppers can easily end up paying the same prices for less product if they are not closely reading the label.

Why does it matter?

Shoppers are already dealing with rising costs for groceries and household essentials, and commenters said soda is far from the only category where downsizing is occurring.

One user warned, "Look closely at your detergents, soaps, etc. It's happening with all products."

For many people, the issue is not just cost but trust. When packaging stays familiar while the quantity shrinks, customers can feel like brands are cheating them.

The post also points to a wider backlash against business practices that pass costs on to consumers in ways that can be hard to spot until after the purchase.

What can I do?

One of the simplest steps is to compare unit prices and bottle sizes before buying, especially for products that have recently changed packaging.

Commenters also shared opinions on how to avoid getting swindled.

"Shrinkflation," one wrote. "Drinking water is the ultimate anticonsumption move. Fill up at home."

"Protest it by giving up soda," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.