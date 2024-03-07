Smashburger announces new addition to menus at all 235 US locations: 'The natural transition to expand our menu'

“We’re excited that consumers across the nation will get to taste what we have known all along.”

Fast food chain Smashburger has revealed a new item that will delight any customer looking for another plant-based option.

The brand’s Truffle Mushroom Swiss and Colorado Veggie burgers have already given those trying to avoid meat an alternative, but now jackfruit is a permanent addition to the menu.

Patties made from the breadfruit species can be used as a substitute in chicken, beef, and black-bean burgers. Popular plant-based company Jack & Annie’s — which makes a variety of jackfruit-based products — has lent its culinary skills to benefit Smashburger’s 235 locations in the United States.

“Plant-based alternatives have continued to show up on menus throughout the industry, so making sure we offer more diverse and plant-forward options was the natural transition to expand our menu,” Eric Marcoux, chief restaurant support officer for Smashburger, said, per Green Queen.

While that suggests Smashburger has made the move to suit a target audience, it’s still a welcome addition that should help to reduce the company’s reliance on meat, which has a significant environmental impact.

A study published in the Nature Food journal and summarized by the Guardian revealed the farming of cows, pigs, and other livestock for food generates 57% of all food production pollution.

Plant-based foods are much better for the environment, although it should be noted the same study found that these are responsible for 29% of pollution from food-based agriculture. Rice and wheat were among the top polluters in this bracket.

When it comes to jackfruit, though, Jack & Annie’s has said its planet-warming potential is 94% better than beef, as Green Queen noted, while it’s 87% better than pork and 60% better than chicken.

“With jackfruit, we’ve found a path for consumers that is sustainable, healthier, and provides the tasty experience they are looking for,” CEO and founder Annie Ryu said.

“We’re excited that consumers across the nation will get to taste what we have known all along: Our jackfruit offerings make for delicious and simple plant-based, plant-forward food with naturally meaty taste and texture.”

