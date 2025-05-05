Researchers make breakthrough on next-gen nuclear reactors to make electricity more affordable: 'An emerging technology'

The research could improve the longevity and reliability of these innovative reactors.

Researchers appear to have made a breakthrough on next-gen molten salt reactors. In a recent study, they discovered that radiation-induced chemical reactions can reduce the corrosion of metal alloys. This could improve the longevity and reliability of the reactors, as suggested by the findings published in March in the journal Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics.

"Molten salt reactors are an emerging technology for safer, scalable nuclear energy production. These advanced reactors can operate at higher, more efficient temperatures than traditional water-cooled reactor technologies while maintaining relatively ambient pressure," James Wishart, a chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory and the research lead, said in a news release.

The study was co-authored by scientists from Brookhaven, Idaho National Laboratory, and the Notre Dame Radiation Laboratory. It aimed to understand how elements inside these innovative reactors — especially the corrosion-prone chromium — performed in the presence of molten salts.

The researchers wanted to understand how this common component of the metal alloys being considered for use in the reactors fared in the harsh environment. "Chromium tends to be the easiest element to corrode from most alloys and will ultimately accumulate in the coolant of molten salt reactors," Wishart explained.

While chromium itself is highly resistant to corrosion in many applications, it can behave differently in molten salt reactors. High temperatures and radiation can cause chromium to be leached from alloys and dissolve into the salt. Once dissolved, some of its chemical forms can accelerate the corrosion process, potentially weakening the reactor's structural components, according to the release.

The team found that radiation-induced reactions can affect chromium's oxidation state, with Cr3+ (trivalent chromium) being more prone to corrosion than Cr2+ (divalent chromium). The research also revealed that radiation can favor the conversion of Cr3+ to Cr2+, potentially mitigating corrosion.

This could be great news, as molten salt reactors have several advantages over traditional reactors, including higher efficiency in generating electricity and operating at lower pressures, which reduces the risk of accidents. In addition, they produce less nuclear waste — a common concern among nuclear energy critics — because they have a higher fuel burn-up limit and the ability to remove and recycle fission products, per the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As the world transitions to an array of clean energy sources and moves away from polluting fuels like oil, coal, and gas, nuclear energy is likely to play a role in stabilizing power grids. Nuclear power has the potential to provide a low-carbon, reliable source of energy, as plants can operate around the clock and in any weather conditions. Because nuclear power can produce consistent electricity, it could complement renewables like wind and solar, which are dependent on the weather.

According to a 2022 report from the IAEA, nuclear energy has significantly reduced carbon dioxide pollution over the last 50 years, preventing around 70 gigatonnes of emissions globally. Advancements in nuclear technology could potentially help lower utility bills for consumers and businesses while curbing levels of heat-trapping pollution. The hope is that this could address rising global temperatures and extreme weather events while improving health outcomes worldwide.

