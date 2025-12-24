Residents erupt after unsettling video of wealthy developer's new project surfaces: 'Greed is destroying everything'

Residents in the Philippines are outraged after a disturbing video showed up online of a wealthy developer's luxury project that destroyed mountains.

As International Business Times reported, Slater Young, the developer of The Rise at Monterrazas, has been accused of tearing up the environment for the high-end real estate endeavor.

The area is still recovering from Typhoon Tino, which caused widespread damage in early November, so the project is quite untimely.

The storm killed 50 residents, caused widespread landslides, and flooded entire communities. The areas impacted were believed to be safe from such destruction, which is why Young's project is facing so much backlash.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis first raised concerns about upland development in 2023, noting that other real estate developments have caused more flooding in the area.

Monterrazas de Cebu, another nearby hillside residential development, is vulnerable to flooding because it's adjacent to the Guadalupe River, which often breaches its banks during storms.

Many Reddit users in the r/ChikaPH community wondered if the Monterrazas development was the cause of the flooding after the video surfaced.

"Even my six year old niece told me there are floods because people keep on cutting trees," one person said.

However, Slater Young said his project poses no risks to the community, as it "integrates extensive flood-mitigation systems, including 19 detention ponds — massive facilities meant to capture and gradually release excess rainwater," according to the International Business Times.

Young also said that the development uses only 50% of the land it sits on, which is significantly less than the 70% found in other locations. He said this allows plenty of open land and conserves resources.

But it remains to be seen just how environmentally friendly it will be once the project is finished.

"Greed is destroying everything," one person said on a TikTok video about the development.

"Prioritizing luxury living over environmental protection," another shared.

