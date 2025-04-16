Travelers reveal surprising contrast between first-class and economy aboard high-speed train: 'So much luxury'

When it came to riding economy or first class on a bullet train, it boiled down to the age-old question of luxury or beer money for two travelers.

TikTokers Chelsea and James of Cheap Holiday Expert (@cheapholidayexpert) got to test out the Seoul-to-Busan route courtesy of the Korea Tourism Organization in London.

Chelsea opted for economy at a one-way price of £33.25 ($43.85), while "Luxury James" sprung for a first-class ticket at £46.54 ($61.37).

The journey is around 260 miles via train, 245 via car, and 210 via flight, according to Distance.to. In the caption, Chelsea said they were "GUTTED" to miss out on the newest bullet train, which makes the trip in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Their train still made the journey in a swift 2 hours, 43 minutes, for an average speed of 96 mph.

In the video, James and Chelsea show the differences. The biggest one is probably that James' train had a seating configuration of three seats per row versus the four in economy. That means a more spacious setup.

From there, it's mostly goodies such as a luxury carpet, complimentary radio stations, self-service water, an included snack box, and free reading selections.

"So much luxury," James muses as he enjoys the perks, including Jeonghan magazine.

But the economy class didn't skimp on the essentials. It included plugs for electronics, reclining seats, ventilation, identical bathrooms to first class, adjustable armrests, a tray table, a footrest, a reading light, and a comfy seat.

The video concludes with each traveler declaring their ticket the way to go — Chelsea for the extra beer money, James for the comfort and goodies.

Either way, travelers are certainly blessed in South Korea with a wealth of train options to fit all budgets. Bullet trains are becoming increasingly popular globally as a fast and lower-hassle way to travel than air travel. It's also better for the planet, as a Chinese study showed pollution per passenger is markedly lower than flights.

While Asia is the leader in bullet trains, Europe and North America are making exciting progress with new routes.

TikTok commenters were split on which way to go.

"For the small difference in price, I'd definitely go first class," one wrote.

"There's really no difference…and to me it was a waste of money," another countered.

