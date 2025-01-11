Content creator captures astounding speed of Japan bullet train: 'I can feel the wind through my screen'

The speedster is proof that public transportation doesn't have to be slow and boring.

A YouTube clip of a fast-moving Japanese bullet train is a true "blink and you miss it" moment.

The seconds-long clip of a fast-moving blur whizzing by in Japan was shared by Josephine Gimoro (@JosephineGimoro).

"Hey that was my stop! Too late, we're in Hong Kong now," one commenter posted in jest.

And while there isn't a lot of context about the clip and the train featured in it, the speedster is proof that public transportation doesn't have to be slow and boring.

In addition to being expedient, it can also be a thrifty, air-pollution-preventing travel method. By riding buses, trains, and other public conveyances, you can cut nearly a pound of heat-trapping gases for every mile you park your dirty-fuel-burning car. That's not to mention the fuel cost savings that will also be reaped.

For their part, high-speed trains are on tracks all over the world with impressive speeds. Amtrak's Acela is North America's fastest train, hitting 150 miles per hour, as one example. But widespread adoption in the United States is hampered in part by an aging rail system, which would be expensive to update, as Popular Mechanics reported.

In Japan, there are nine electric Shinkansen bullet trains, according to Japan Rail Pass. Maglevs and floating trains are also fascinating track-running tech gaining momentum. Maglevs use powerful magnets to levitate and propel the train cars. The concept was first conceptualized in the early 1900s but wasn't realized for practical use until late in the century, per Britannica.

A maglev in Japan that has yet to open to the public would be the world's fastest, at 310 miles per hour, according to the Yamanashi Prefectural Maglev Exhibition Center. The Japan Times reported that a 2027 opening goal had been pushed back due in part to government environmental concerns with necessary tunnel drilling.

Floating trains, meanwhile, use unique suspended cars with an overhead track. A steel-beam rail box with an opening on the bottom holds rubber tires that carry the vehicles, according to Shonan Monorail's description.

Fast trains are great for expediting trips that would otherwise take much longer in a vehicle that's navigating traffic. Importantly, the air pollution prevented by using cleaner travel options is a huge win for human health.

Planet-warming fumes increase the risk of a long list of medical problems, including lung, heart, and cancer concerns, as noted by the World Health Organization. WHO estimated that about 99% of the Earth's population breathes air that doesn't meet its standards.

For their part, social media users continue to document fascinating trips on bullet trains with their smartphones. The videos often include amazing scenery — that zooms by very quickly.

"I can feel the wind through my screen," another viewer commented on Gimoro's clip.

