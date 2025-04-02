Sisters share honest review of their travel experience aboard unbelievably fast rail line: 'First time on a bullet train'

When they stepped on board, they immediately noticed what sets this train apart.

Three sisters visiting Japan hopped on the Shinkansen bullet train for a quick ride to Kyoto.

TikToker Nadya Okamoto (@nadyaokamoto) posted a video of herself and her sisters traveling around Japan.

"First time on a bullet train and we are so excited," she captioned the clip of them getting on the Shinkansen train.

The sisters were impressed by the train and had a blast. When they stepped on board, they immediately commented on how clean the train was. They found space to store luggage above their seats and settled in for the speedy trip.

In a follow-up video on the train, they shared, "We learned that the Shinkansen bullet train goes 200 miles per hour." The train took them from Tokyo to Kyoto. But that was only one leg of their journey.

Nadya posted several videos of their adventures in Japan. The sisters took the train at least three times, going from Tokyo to Kyoto to Osaka and back to Tokyo.

The bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours. The same journey would take five and a half hours by car. This rapid train is extremely convenient for locals and tourists alike. Locals can get to work and home faster, and tourists can spend more of their precious vacation having fun.

Even though the sisters thought they had missed their train from Kyoto to Osaka, they made it. In the video, it seemed easy for them to hop on another train without waiting. If they'd chosen to fly, running late could have been disastrous for their itinerary.

In total, the sisters saved at least eight hours of travel time compared to driving. The train also substantially reduces carbon emissions from cars, making the air in Japan cleaner.

In 2020, roughly 210 million tons of carbon emissions came from Japan's transportation sector. Japan is on a mission to cut these emissions and improve the air for everyone.

The country embraces electric cars, sets strict vehicle emissions standards, adheres to rigid fuel efficiency standards, and aims to develop next-gen batteries and fuels. However, the bullet train is one of the nation's biggest moves toward a cooler planet.

Shinkansen high-speed trains are comfortable, convenient, and eco-friendly. So passengers and the planet benefit. In the video of the sisters heading back to Tokyo, Nadya enthusiastically said, "We love the bullet train."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.