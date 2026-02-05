Traveler infuriated by bus company's bizarre refreshment offering: 'The problem is that it exists in the first place'

"You don't want to take a plane, and in the bus they give you this."

It can be frustrating when you're trying to do the right thing only to be stifled by something completely out of your control. That's how an eco-conscious traveler felt after getting some unwanted single-use plastic during a long-distance bus trip.

What's happening?

The Redditor shared an image of a small plastic water "glass" to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"When you don't want to take a plane, and in the bus they give you this," they titled the post.

The small-sized plastic water seemed unnecessary, especially when many passengers probably pack their own bottles.

One user asked earnestly, "Can't you just give it back?"

"I understand why you suggested this, but the problem is that it exists in the first place," a Redditor responded.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Why is single-use plastic waste important?

Excessive single-use plastic is a global problem and one of the biggest contributors to the plastic pollution crisis. It's difficult to recycle or reuse, and is likely to end up going straight to landfill.

The issue with this type of waste is its lasting environmental impact. Single-use plastics often end up in natural habitats, even if properly disposed of in a bin. These items, such as bottles and bags, have even reached remote areas like Antarctica and deep into the ocean.

They take centuries to break down, and can end up in our food and water sources with alarming impacts on human health. Making matters worse, the production of plastic is linked to oil and natural gas, contributing to environmental concerns through increased pollution.

In this case, it definitely feels avoidable.

"Water station refills would be a better idea, since it would cut out a lot of plastic waste," a commenter suggested.

Is anything being done about this?

It's unclear what bus service the Redditor was on, so whether they still serve these plastic water glasses is unknown. Users suggested solutions, including contacting companies directly or posting reviews to advocate for reducing waste.

The water brand on display, Copanbinar, offers five types of plastic water glasses, including ones as small as 100 milliliters (3.38 ounces).

They do have better choices, like glass bottles and large plastic jugs of water. On their website, they have the principle to "respect nature and protect the environment, and set a role model for the society."



You could argue that to truly live up to those words, they should consider eliminating a collection of wasteful lines of products. There are also mounting studies connecting drinking water out of plastic bottles with health conditions.

What's being done about single-use water containers more broadly?

Travelers seeking to avoid single-use water containers have options. A normal-sized plastic bottle is better, but it's still less than ideal.

Another option is boxed water, though depending on recycling in your area, this might end up being more "wishcycling" than what you're aiming for.

The best option is a refillable water bottle. You won't have to worry about disposal, and you can feel better knowing about its health and environmental impacts.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.