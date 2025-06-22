Joint venture launches groundbreaking plan to power entire cities from afar: 'Doing our part to accelerate'

It will help to lower energy bills.

A massive clean energy project is underway in Southeast Asia. According to Sustainability Magazine, French energy giant TotalEnergies and Asian company Royal Golden Eagle are teaming up to build a utility-scale solar and battery storage installation in Indonesia that will supply clean energy to Singapore.

The joint venture, Singa Renewables, was granted a conditional license from Singapore's Energy Market Authority last year to import 1 gigawatt of clean energy from Indonesia. The project will be built in Indonesia's Riau province, and besides providing clean energy to Singapore, it will also supply energy to power industrial complexes within Riau.

This announcement builds on a similar deal made in 2023 when Singapore's Keppel Energy received conditional approval to import 1 GW of clean energy from Cambodia. These projects are a huge deal for Singapore's nearly 6 million people, as 1 GW is enough to power about 1.4 million households. Both fall into Singapore's plan to import 30% of its energy from clean sources by 2035.

The project also works toward Indonesia's goal of going from using 13% clean energy in 2023 to 31% by 2050.

As of now, nearly all of Singapore's energy is generated from gas, creating carbon pollution — one of the main drivers of the planet's overheating. These projects will not only presumably make energy cheaper, but they will go a long way in reducing that planet-warming pollution.

"We are doing our part to accelerate the region's clean energy transition," said Imelda Tanoto, managing director at RGE.

While the new clean energy project will help to lower energy bills in Singapore, the best way to cut your energy bills to or near $0 is to install solar panels.

To get the best possible deal, EnergySage provides a free service that helps you compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation. It can also help you take advantage of any tax credits or local rebates.

If the upfront cost of installing solar panels doesn't quite vibe with your budget but you still want to lower your energy bills while also helping the planet, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program will install solar panels for no down payment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.