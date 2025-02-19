  • Business Business

Solar company strikes massive deal to supply cutting-edge components — here's how increased demand is changing the industry

The recently announced partnership is exciting news for solar energy in the U.S.

by Juliana Marino
The recently announced partnership is exciting news for solar energy in the U.S.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ontario-based Silfab Solar and national renewable energy provider Pivot Energy have entered a multi-year partnership to develop community solar projects across the U.S. Factor This recently reported that Silfab Solar will supply 350 megawatts of commercial PV modules to Pivot over the course of two years. 

Silfab Solar is a photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer that is opening a new production facility in South Carolina. According to Factor This, Silfab's South Carolina facility is expected to initially produce at least one gigawatt of American-made solar cells as well as 1.3 gigawatts of modules. 

Per the agreement with Pivot Energy, Silfab will supply the renewable energy provider with its 580 XM+, the company's latest commercial module. Plans to roll out this new module are expected to begin later this year at the South Carolina facility. 

"[Silfab] said that increased demand for its products recently prompted it to secure $100 million of new financing to scale solar cell operations within its nearly 800,000-square-foot South Carolina manufacturing plant," Factor This wrote

Currently, Silfab operates a module production facility on the West Coast in Washington with a capacity of 1.1 gigawatts. 

The recently announced partnership is exciting news for solar energy in the U.S. Currently, the solar energy market in the U.S. is the fastest-growing renewable energy source, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

As more companies bring solar energy to communities across the country, they not only help reduce the nation's negative environmental impact but also decrease the cost of energy in that area. In fact, EnergySage estimates that community solar can reduce your annual electricity costs by anywhere between 5% and 20%, depending on the project. 

Currently, the majority of solar cell production takes place in China. However, the U.S. has the capability to expand its domestic production of solar cells

"The U.S. has plenty of places that assemble solar modules, but domestic production of components that comprise them is extremely limited," wrote Factor This. 

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As a result, the new multi-year agreement between Silfab and Pivot Energy is an opportunity to increase domestic solar module production. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x