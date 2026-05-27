Parents warned to stop using recalled youth ATVs over crash and burn risks

Parents who bought a Sierra 125U youth ATV should stop using it immediately. About 700 vehicles are being recalled after multiple safety failures increased the risk of crashes, collisions, and severe burns. The vehicles were also sold under several brand names, including Rider 9.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the ATVs reportedly do not meet mechanical suspension requirements, their reverse indicator light may not come on, and their parking brakes may fail to hold. Surfaces near the footwell can also become hot.

The model name "Sierra 125U" appears on the VIN plate on the front frame column. A plate on the left front side of the frame column states: "This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC's Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission." The ATVs were sold in red, blue, black, pink, gray, spider red, and spider blue.

They were available online and in stores at Cougar Cycle, Texas Star dba Flying Scooter, Vitacci Motorcycles, Dallas Power Sport, Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, and other retailers from October 2025 through April 2026. Prices ranged from about $800 to $1,300.

A reverse light that does not work can contribute to a crash hazard, parking brakes that fail can lead to a collision hazard, and hot surfaces near the footwell can cause severe burns. No injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

Beyond the immediate safety issue, recalls like this can also create additional burdens for households, including the need to inspect, dispose of, or return products. They can also raise questions about manufacturing standards in mass-produced products.

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When these items are discarded, they also generate a large amount of harmful waste, from the resources used in production and shipment to the final items sitting in a landfill.

Lil Pick Up says affected consumers can receive a full refund. Owners are being directed to www.lilpickup.us to sign up for the recall and get instructions for returning the ATV.

The company said the return process includes free ATV pickup and transportation. The recall number is 26-501.

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