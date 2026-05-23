Urgent recall issued for light-up treehouse toy sold on Shein over deadly button battery risk

If swallowed, they can cause severe internal injuries or death within hours.

A light-up toy treehouse sold on Shein is being recalled over a serious button battery hazard, underscoring how a seemingly harmless children's toy can quickly become a safety risk inside the home.

The recall involves Cubimana-branded "Tree House" building sets, model No. HG1015, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The 618-piece set builds a three-tier treehouse that includes a lighting feature.

The issue centers on the LED component, which connects via a wire to a battery housing that contains a pre-installed button cell battery. Safety officials warn that this design poses a significant ingestion risk for young children.

Button batteries are especially dangerous because, if swallowed, they can cause severe internal injuries or death within hours. Even when not ingested, loose or exposed batteries in household products can create serious hazards if accessed by children.

The packaging displays the Cubimana logo and the "Tree House" name on the front and back, with "No. HG1015" and piece count listed on the box. The toy was sold on Shein between July 2025 and October 2025 for around $20.

The recall was issued by Shenzhen Excellence Qichuang Technology, doing business as Vatos Toys, based in China. At the time of the recall, no injuries had been reported.

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While no harm has been reported so far, regulators say the risk is significant enough to warrant immediate action. The case highlights how battery-powered toys can introduce hidden dangers that are not obvious at the point of purchase.

Affordable online toys can be especially appealing to families, but this recall raises broader concerns about how well products are vetted before they reach consumers. A decorative lighting feature can mask a potentially dangerous internal component.

Beyond the immediate safety issue, recalls like this can also create additional burdens for households, including the need to inspect, dispose of, or return products. They can also raise questions about platform oversight and manufacturing standards in fast-moving online retail.

There is also an environmental consideration. Button and coin batteries should never be thrown in regular trash, as they require proper hazardous-waste disposal or recycling procedures. That adds another step for consumers dealing with recalled items.

Consumers are advised to stop using the toy immediately, keep it away from children, and remove the battery component for safe disposal. The company is offering a full refund as part of the recall remedy.

To obtain the refund, consumers must discard the LED light piece and email a photo showing the product in the trash to shein.us@vatostoys.com, as required in the recall instructions.

If you have one and it matches the recall, the toy should not be donated, resold, or reused.

More broadly, safety experts recommend that families regularly check toys for battery-powered features, store loose batteries out of reach, and follow local guidelines for proper battery disposal or recycling.

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