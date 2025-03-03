New vehicle owners shocked as screens are hijacked by bizarre messages: 'Doesn't mean I want to live in one'

The quickest way to show customers that you don't care about them is to prioritize company profits over their experience.

In a blatant move to maximize earnings, Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler, introduced full-screen pop-up ads in its cars, encouraging drivers to purchase Mopar's extended warranty, as a Slashdot forum thread discussed.

The ads, rolled out in February, hijack the car's infotainment screen every time the vehicle comes to a stop. (At least the company's ad revenue still comes second to safety.)

When questioned about the new and distracting ads repeatedly materializing on the cars' screens, a JeepCare representative reminded a customer that they had signed a contractual agreement that included these ad displays, according to the Slashdot thread. To sidestep these ads, simply dismiss them by tapping "X."

The second-quickest way to lose your customers is to fail to listen to their concerns. Stellantis essentially met resistance with: "It's too bad. Move on."

With rising inflation costs and millions of Americans in consumer debt, per Debt.org, excessively advertising to consumers raises the pressure to spend money. Companies are willing to lose money in the short term to ensure you spend in the long term, as evidenced by Telly's free smart TVs.

Overconsumption leads to demand for products and goods that all require resources and energy to produce. Between the natural resources depleted to manufacture the items and the harmful air pollution released from producing and transporting the goods, overconsumption is unsustainable. It also contributes to the planet's rising temperatures.

Fortunately, there are alternative marketplaces that extend the life cycles of already produced goods, keeping them out of our landfills. Shopping secondhand at thrift stores or online, such as via Facebook Marketplace, can help you renew your wardrobe or furnish your home at a fraction of the cost while promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"I'd pay good money for a car that simply does what I tell it to do. When I say 'tell it to do' I mean I press on a pedal or two, turn the steering wheel," one Slashdot commenter wrote.

"There is NO WAY I'd be willing to tolerate a vehicle excreting ads onto the infotainment display. Hard no," another commenter said.

"Just because I like to read dystopian novels doesn't mean I want to live in one," someone else noted.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.