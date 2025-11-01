Experts raise alarm over serious crisis in shipping industry: 'This is catastrophic'

"We will now have to double down on other means."

After receiving strong opposition from the Trump administration, the International Maritime Organization delayed its global decarbonization strategy.

Ships transporting goods worldwide will continue to rely on dirty energy for the foreseeable future.

What's happening?

As Canary Media reported, the world's first binding emissions target for the entire shipping industry was moving forward smoothly, with over 60 countries approving it.

However, the Trump administration issued a statement forcefully opposing this international environmental agreement, saying it unfairly burdened the U.S. The Trump administration also threatened other countries that supported the plan with retaliatory measures, such as tariffs and the withdrawal of visa rights.

"This is catastrophic for confidence, and therefore also for the equitable and ambitious decarbonization we need," said Tristan Smith, a University College London professor. ​"We will now have to double down on other means to drive shipping GHG reduction and energy transition. Climate science tells us that the challenge of decarbonization does not go away, it gets harder."

Why is decarbonization essential in the shipping industry?

International shipping is a significant contributor to toxic air pollution worldwide today. Ships in operation primarily rely on diesel fuel, which emits pollutants and contributes to the steady overheating of our planet.

Without this global agreement moving forward as planned, shipping will remain a pollution-intensive industry with low adoption of sustainable fuels and a halted transition to clean energy solutions.

The International Maritime Organization has been working to implement a climate strategy for global shipping for over a decade. However, the Trump administration's position has instantly hindered this progress.

If the global plan had passed, new carbon pricing and global fuel standards would have taken effect in 2027, and ships would have begun reporting on their fuel intensity in 2028. However, now all dates and approvals are uncertain.

What's being done to help global ships operate more sustainably?

For now, there isn't a clear deadline for the International Maritime Organization to vote on a new timeline for decarbonizing the global shipping industry. However, leaders in many countries worldwide remain committed to reducing shipping pollution and making the world's oceans cleaner.

As shipping technology advances, an increasing number of governments and companies are becoming open to sustainable transportation at sea.

For example, companies like Oceanbird and Cargill have been developing wind-assisted propulsion systems and high-tech sails to reduce ships' reliance on dirty energy. Meanwhile, programs like Blue Skies and Protecting Blue Whales encourage ships to slow down along coastlines to reduce fuel consumption and protect marine life from impacts and high pollution levels.

You can do your part to promote clean shipping industry advancements by learning more about this critical climate issue and sharing what you know with others.

Additionally, you can donate to clean energy organizations that share your values to help further their missions and take steps in your daily life to reduce pollution and set a sustainable example for people in your life.

