Clothing retailer Shein under fire as officials consider major clampdown: 'People think the government needs to step in'

Shein argues the French proposal "does not meet its stated objective."

China-founded Shein is under fresh scrutiny in one of its biggest markets as UK campaigners press for tighter rules on ultra-fast fashion, but the company is pushing back.

The UK has become a key revenue driver for Shein, and any shift in policy could affect valuations amid ongoing chatter about a London listing. Lawmakers have already warned that accommodating a Shein flotation could "compromise the integrity" of the market, underscoring political sensitivity around the brand.

The policy backdrop is shifting across the Channel. In June, France's Senate backed a first-of-its-kind crackdown that would levy an eco-surcharge of up to €5 (about $5.81) per garment in 2025 — rising to €10 (about $11.61) by 2030 — alongside ad and influencer restrictions and "eco-score" labels assessing environmental impact.

The bill still needs final alignment and EU notification before taking effect, but it signals a regulatory template others could follow.

For consumers, the stakes go beyond price and choice. Fast fashion's business model — ultra-cheap, ultra-rapid production — drives overproduction and mountains of waste.

Britain is among Europe's largest textile-waste producers. Roughly 227,000 tons are generated annually, with much of it landfilled or incinerated.

Synthetic garments shed microfibers that make up a significant share of primary microplastics in the oceans, contaminating waterways and ecosystems. For shoppers, the reality is that cheap clothes often wear out quickly, forcing constant replacement. While prices may look low at the checkout, both consumers and the environment end up paying the real cost.

If the UK follows France's lead — potentially via tougher Extended Producer Responsibility rules — brands may face eco-fees, stricter labeling, and liability for end-of-life costs, pressuring margins and forcing supply-chain rewrites. That could also reshape how platforms like Temu and Cider operate in a market prized for its digital-savvy customers and historically light-touch regulation.

Advocates say public sentiment is already there.

"British people think the government needs to step in to make the fashion industry more sustainable—previous polling for Green Alliance showed that seven in 10 would support environmental impact labelling for clothing," said Emily Carr of Green Alliance.

At the same time, WRAP's Dr. Sarah Gray cautioned that "rising sales volumes are cancelling out the environmental gains," highlighting the limits of voluntary efforts.

Shein, for its part, argues the French proposal "does not meet its stated objective of reducing the environmental impact of the textile industry," saying it would penalize consumers and touting a "demand-driven" model to avoid overproduction. The company has floated an alternative "Sustainable Textile Transformation Roadmap."

Whether Westminster opts for France-style measures or a UK-specific scheme, the fast-fashion reckoning is getting harder to ignore.

