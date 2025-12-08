Government seeks monthslong suspension of Shein website following disturbing discovery: 'We know how powerful [it] is'

It's imperative that governments not simply accept that this is how brands like Shein and Temu do things, but demand that they do better.

France is trying to strike a major blow to fast fashion giant Shein after some disturbing items turned up on its marketplace.

What's happening?

Reuters reported on France's bid to take extra measures after officials uncovered the childlike sex dolls and weapons on the Shein website. While the third-party marketplace has been suspended since Nov. 5, French authorities requested a judge suspend all of Shein's operations for three months.

This move would take down the company's clothing range that had been allowed to stay up. It's being carried out because of France's skepticism over whether Shein is doing enough to prevent these products from appearing online.

"We know how powerful Shein is from a technical standpoint, and even, I would say, in terms of its use of artificial intelligence for production, so we can assume that it has the technical, technological, and financial means to carry out these checks," the finance ministry asserted in a press briefing, per Reuters.

Probably not coincidentally, this move is happening on the same day that Shein opened their first physical location in Paris. The move to block Shein's entire website now lies in front of a Paris court, which will determine if, under European Union laws, the measures are warranted.

Why is France's push for a Shein ban important?

Specific to this case, it's clear that these products are inappropriate and dangerous when in the wrong hands. It's concerning that anyone could easily pick up these items from what should be a regulated marketplace.

Taking a step back, there are many concerns about Shein's modus operandi. Maybe the top of the heap is their environmental impact. Those include massive shipping and packaging waste, and cheap goods made from plastic that can end up in landfills after just a few uses.

Entities in America are taking on other problematic aspects. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Shein for alleged labor violations, product safety concerns, and unethical sourcing practices. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is targeting the brand and Temu for alleged intellectual property theft that defrauds independent designers.

Cotton's accusation again showcases that Shein has plenty of ability to control what it wants to sell. With that in mind, it suggests that Shein should be doing a much better job of blocking illegal products from their marketplaces.

What's being done about Shein's problematic practices?

Moves like those in America and France can cause major damage to Shein's successful business model. It's imperative that governments not simply accept that this is how brands like Shein and Temu do things, but demand that they do better.

If not, they should be blocked from selling their goods in overseas markets. Consumers can make their own difference by shunning fast fashion and instead opting for higher-quality products with more ethical sourcing.

Considering Shein's laundry list of issues that damage the environment, consumers, workers, and designers, it's clear that it'll take a concerted effort from regulators, whistleblowers, and customers to force them to change their ways.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.