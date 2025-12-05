  • Business Business

US official opens investigation into fast-fashion giant Shein over concerns of extreme law abuse: 'May pose risks to millions of American consumers'

"[We] deserve to know."

by Rachel Beyer
Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Shein over possible violations of state labor and consumer protection laws.

Photo Credit: iStock

Fast-fashion brands have been under scrutiny for years for pollution, wasteful practices, and poor labor standards — and now Shein, one of the most powerful companies in the industry, is facing a new legal challenge in the U.S.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Shein over possible violations of state labor and consumer protection laws. The question was whether the company uses toxic chemicals and if internal data-collection practices put shoppers at risk. 

What's happening?

The Chronicle reported Paxton's office announced the investigation on Monday, stating that Shein violated labor laws and misled consumers about the safety and sourcing of its products. 

"Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products," Paxton said in the press release, adding that the company "may pose risks to millions of American consumers."

Shein has been scrutinized in the past for its labor practices, including a 2021 investigation by Swiss watchdog group Public Eye that found factory workers in China were working 75-hour weeks in deplorable conditions. The Chronicle also noted that Shein acknowledged in 2024 instances of child labor in parts of its supply chain. 

Why is calling out fast-fashion important?

Fast fashion has an enormous environmental footprint, and global agencies have repeatedly warned that low-cost, high-volume production contributes heavily to waste and planet-warming gas output. According to UNEP, the fashion industry generates between 2% and 8% of global carbon pollution each year because of the heavy use of synthetic materials, like virgin polyester that relies on oil. And in 2023 a report found that Shein produced 6.3 million tons of planet-warming gas in a year due to the reliance on the virgin polyester. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

The report also notes that Shein has been called out in a CBC investigation for using toxic chemicals in their products; one toddler jacket contained 20 times the level of lead considered safe by Canadian health officials. 

A couple of years after the CBC investigation, Shein came under fire for making misleading claims about its sustainability efforts by overemphasizing their "green" clothing and then not telling customers the items can't be recycled. 

What's being done about Shein's deceptive practices?

Companies and other entities continue to spotlight Shein's irresponsible practices. In a separate instance, thredUP publicly criticized Shein's business model, saying it relies on extreme overproduction and waste, which amplifies both labor and abuse and environmental damage. 

Additionally, Chinese cybersecurity authorities and American lawmakers have both looked into the data collection practices at Shein after there had been multiple user privacy violations. 

To avoid deceptive environmental claims, learning how to identify greenwashing can help people steer towards brands that are more accountable. You can also support secondhand and slow-fashion alternatives. Thrifting can save you as much as an average of $1,700 per year while lowering demand for fast fashion.

What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

Set strict regulations 🚫

Incentivize sustainable options 💰

Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

Nothing 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x