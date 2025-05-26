Exposé sheds light on shocking truth behind popular fashion brand's operations: 'We have no choice'

Over a thousand factories operate almost exclusively for the popular online retailer in just one area.

Workers making ultracheap Shein clothing in Guangzhou, China, face grueling 14-hour shifts with just one day off per month, despite earning fair wages compared to local standards, reported NZZ.

What's happening?

In an area nicknamed "Shein Village" on the outskirts of Guangzhou, over a thousand factories operate almost exclusively for the popular online retailer. Workers earn about 8,000 yuan ($1,100) monthly — three times the local minimum wage — but must work more than twice the legally permitted hours to meet production quotas.

"We have no choice," said Liu, a 42-year-old worker who irons clothing and stands for more than 10 hours daily. "What should my family eat and drink?"

Chinese authorities are aware of these labor violations but ignore them to preserve jobs in an economy facing rising unemployment. Han Dongfang, who heads the Hong Kong-based China Labor Bulletin, fights for workers' rights but faces resistance from officials who prioritize economic activity over regulations.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

The working conditions in Shein factories reflect the fast-fashion business model's faults.

Shein's "small batches, quick turnaround" strategy puts immense pressure on suppliers to deliver rapidly when designs sell well. This approach lets the company keep inventory costs low and pass savings to customers through rock-bottom prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

When you buy a $7 top or $12 jeans from Shein, that affordability comes at a human cost. While workers receive decent pay by local standards, they sacrifice their health and family time to keep up with production demands.

This model also creates massive textile waste. Fast-fashion companies design clothing to deteriorate quickly, sending garments to landfills after just a few wears. The industry's focus on constantly changing styles and low-quality materials means millions of tons of textiles are wasted each year.

The environmental impact is more than waste. Textile production requires significant water usage and often involves harmful chemicals that pollute local water sources when factories don't properly treat wastewater.

What can I do to help reduce fast fashion's impact?

You can make choices that support workers and the planet. Consider buying fewer but higher-quality garments that last longer. This approach might cost more upfront but saves money over time as pieces don't need frequent replacement.

Thrifting offers another great solution with substantial financial benefits. You can find unique items at a small fraction of retail prices while giving clothing another life and keeping it out of pollution-spewing landfills.

Some companies are now embracing more sustainable practices. Brands that openly share information about their supply chains and worker conditions give you the power to make informed choices about where your money goes.

Supporting policies that require fashion companies to implement fair labor practices and environmental standards can drive industry-wide change. Your purchasing decisions send a powerful message about the kind of fashion industry you want to support.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



