Small business owner stunned after discovering disturbing trend on major retail site: 'I had to report them'

The owner of a small Australian clothing brand, Things You Really Like (@thingsyoureallylike), woke up to heartbreaking news: Her designs were apparently stolen by Shein.

In an Instagram Reel, Klaudia explained the situation. "Stop buying T-shirts from Temu and Shein. … These guys, they just keep stealing designs from small artists."

She showed her designs and those from Shein side by side, and the similarities were undeniable. As she kept digging, she found that not only had her designs been replicated — but also promotional photos had been lifted straight off her website. In total, 20 designs were taken.

"I had to report them," she said, "but I don't think it will do anything."

Stealing from small businesses has been an ongoing issue with Shein. Reuters reported in 2024 that the ultra-fast fashion juggernaut was sued over 90 times for violating intellectual property rights. The situation stinks, but the solution is simple: Break up with fast fashion.

Design plagiarism is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Shein. The company's business practices have always been shady, with multiple violations against workers' rights and child labor scandals.

Not only that, but its ultra-fast business model is terrible for the environment. Shein's garments are often low-quality, making them deteriorate and end up in landfills faster, the Center for Biological Diversity reported. These cheap clothes are also chock-full of microplastics, which pollute the environment and can cause liver fibrosis (among countless other health effects) in humans.

At the end of the day, it's just not worth it to shop at Shein. Buying clothing secondhand can give you the same cheap prices without the environmental and ethical cost.

As for Things You Really Like, commenters were sympathetic to Klaudia's plight. "This is happening way too often with businesses like these now!" one said.

Another exclaimed, "Thank you for sharing this!! I don't support shein or Temu!!!"

