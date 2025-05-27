Expert unveils surprising new method that could transform the dairy industry: 'The [bubbles] improve the quality of the wastewater'

"In our lab, the whole idea is to look at sustainability and a holistic approach."

A dairy scientist at South Dakota State University is proving that big sustainability wins can come from very tiny bubbles.

Maneesha Mohan, an associate professor and the Alfred Chair in Dairy Manufacturing at SDSU, is pioneering the use of nanobubble technology in dairy wastewater treatment. This is an innovation that could offer a cleaner, cheaper, and chemical-free approach to an industry-wide challenge.

Dairy wastewater is notoriously hard to manage. It contains a mix of organic compounds, nutrients, and pathogens that must be removed before the water can be safely discharged. To tackle this, many large-scale dairies operate their own treatment facilities, but these systems often require energy-intensive processes or costly chemicals.

This is where nanobubbles come in: ultra-small, gas-filled bubbles that are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt. These bubbles are stable in liquids for months, enabling them to react with and break down pollutants more effectively than traditional treatment methods.

Mohan first encountered nanobubble tech while in New Zealand, where it was used to extend the shelf life of fish. Once at SDSU, she and her master's student, FNU Akshit, began exploring its potential for dairy systems.

"The nanobubbles improve the quality of the wastewater that is discharged," Mohan explained.

After promising lab results, including a 134% increase in dissolved oxygen and double-digit reductions in suspended solids and oxygen demand, the team partnered with Valley Queen Cheese in Milbank, South Dakota, to test the technology in the real world.

The results were excellent, outlining a more efficient treatment system that eliminates the need for added chemicals altogether.

Mohan is now working with SDSU engineering faculty to design custom nanobubble generators tailored to the dairy industry. "In our lab, the whole idea is to look at sustainability and a holistic approach," she said.

Globally, more than four billion people lack consistent access to safe water. Technologies that improve wastewater treatment, especially those that make it cheaper and more sustainable, are essential for public health and resource security.

This innovation marks a small shift with big potential. And in Mohan's lab, the bubbles are just getting started.

