Google founder sparks backlash after video exposes lavish behavior: 'Can you imagine?'

In the past, celebrities and ultra-wealthy CEOs could fly under the radar and live luxurious lives out of the public eye.

However, social media users have been exposing billionaires' extravagant lifestyles, much to the dismay of ordinary people just making ends meet.

For example, Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia) shared a video on TikTok about Sergey Brin's 466-foot superyacht.

Dragonfly is a 466-foot superyacht built by Lürssen and delivered in 2024, representing one of the most ambitious private vessels ever constructed. Designed by Germán Frers with interiors by Nauta Design, Dragonfly blends contemporary elegance with advanced naval engineering. Her steel hull and aluminum superstructure give her a commanding presence on the water, while her refined lines and sculpted profile reflect both performance and grace. With a gross tonnage of over 9,000 GT, Dragonfly offers immense volume and comfort, featuring approximately 2,000 square meters of interior living space and another 1,000 square meters of exterior entertainment areas. She accommodates up to 24 guests in 12 luxurious suites, supported by a crew of more than 50. Notable amenities include a large swimming pool, dual helipads, an expansive beach club with fold-down platforms, a wellness spa, cinema, and gym. Capable of reaching speeds up to 24 knots, Dragonfly stands as a statement of modern yacht design—combining scale, craftsmanship, and performance into one extraordinary vessel.

This massive boat has a gross tonnage over 9,000 and accommodates 24 guests in 12 suites, supported by a crew of 53. Brin's yacht is the 15th-largest in the world and can reach a top speed of 27 mph. It has two helicopter pads, a glass-bottom pool, a gym, a movie theater, and a spa.

But what's especially shocking is that it cost $450 million to build and that it costs $146,575 to run every day, regardless of whether anyone is using it or not.

"Can you imagine paying that for MAINTENANCE??" the OP asked in the caption.

Brin, worth approximately $251 billion, was able to fund this yacht through Google searches, as the creator said.

Videos such as this one shed light on wealth disparities in society and highlight the excessive, wasteful behaviors of extremely rich individuals. Other people have called out Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and more tech moguls for their over-the-top yachts.

Aside from the high costs of building and maintaining yachts, the oversized vessels are notorious for their harmful pollution. Superyachts and cruise ships contribute significantly to air and water pollution as well as the consumption of substantial resources.

While conventional, gas-powered yachts have significant environmental footprints, more sustainable boats are available. For example, the Silent 120 Explorer is a solar-powered vessel that offers reduced maintenance and quiet cruising because it's all-electric.

In contrast to the careless owners of yachts, you can set a sustainable example for others in the way you travel.

Consider low-impact transit options or drive an electric vehicle instead of a gas-powered one to reduce pollution. You can also share videos about superyachts to raise awareness about the issue created by billionaires.

"For reference, the daily cost to run it is worth less than a penny to a dollar in the face of his net worth," one user commented.

"It's bigger than my house," another wrote.

"I bought a bag of Great Value rice yesterday," someone else shared.

