Shopper shares game-changing meal prep hack to make the most of limited freezer space: 'These are amazing'

"I've done so much more prepping since purchasing these."

A Redditor's freezer hack is taking the internet by storm, promising to revolutionize meal prep and reduce waste.

The secret? Silicone "soup cubes" that are winning over frugal food lovers and environmentally conscious cooks.

The post, shared with the r/Frugal community, showcases these versatile freezer trays. The excited Redditor declares, "My entire freezer is cubes, I've never been happier."

These containers allow you to freeze portioned amounts of soups, beans, meats, and even fruits into stackable "bricks" that maximize freezer space and minimize the need for disposable bags or bulky containers.

"I freeze EVERYTHING but I'm always running out of plastic containers, which also don't optimize freezer space well, and I hate washing or throwing away a million ziplock bags," the Redditor explains. Enter soup cubes: a solution to their storage woes and a dream for meal preppers.

Once frozen, the food blocks can be popped out and stored in a large freezer bag, creating a tidy and organized freezer. When it's time to eat, transfer a cube to a food storage container and let it thaw in the fridge, or take it to work for a hassle-free lunch.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Beyond convenience, these reusable trays benefit your wallet and the planet.

By reducing reliance on single-use plastics and preventing food waste, soup cubes can lead to noticeable savings on your grocery bill. Plus, every bit of food saved from the trash means less methane-producing waste in landfills, contributing to a healthier environment.

The Reddit thread was buzzing with enthusiasm for this clever freezer hack, including 500 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

One commenter raved, "These are amazing. I've done so much more prepping since purchasing these."

Another chimed in, "Yes!! I use souper cubes for everything and absolutely love them! They have a 2 tbsp version too that is really helpful for ingredients!"

A third user added, "I love those things! They also hold a half pound of ground meat, so it's good for organizing large amounts."

These freezer cubes are more than just a passing trend. They're a simple yet effective tool for anyone looking to streamline their meal prep, save money, and reduce their environmental impact while keeping their freezer organized and efficient.

Who knew the path to a more sustainable kitchen could be so cool?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.