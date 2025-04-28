Leading security firm makes unprecedented shift to its operation: 'This is just the beginning'

Securitas Technology, a division of the second-largest security firm in the world, is launching a program that it hopes will usher in a new era of corporate sustainability.

In September 2024, Securitas Technology announced its Sustainability Initiative, a program the company calls "a pioneering effort to promote environmentally sustainable solutions in the electronic security industry." The initiative is designed to provide data to companies regarding polluting gases, with a primary focus on reducing energy consumption around the world.

According to Securitas Technology, around 70% of all "lifetime emissions of electronic security equipment" can be attributed to power consumption.

The use of electricity is a major contributor to carbon dioxide emissions around the globe. In a report from the World Meteorological Organization, carbon dioxide pollution reached record high levels in 2024, with an estimated 41.2 million tons produced. With the new initiative, Securitas Technology hopes to create a shift in how companies view their energy consumption.

Securitas Technology global president and CEO Tony Byerly emphasized the importance of looking beyond the present day. "Building a more sustainable future requires a collective effort, and our clients are increasingly prioritizing sustainability," Byerly said, according to SecurityInfoWatch.com.

With over 300,000 employees worldwide, Securitas AB has operations in 44 markets across the globe, including its technology division. Byerly added: "As the world's second-largest commercial electronic security company, we take our leadership role in shaping a more sustainable future seriously, and this is just the beginning of our journey."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has stated that the Earth's temperature has risen about 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit every decade since 1850. That equates to a global increase of nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit in less than two centuries. Much of that rise can be attributed to human activity.

As more companies strive to implement eco-friendly incentives, communities around the world can work to lower the global temperature and offer a cooler future. "We are proud to lead the industry toward greater environmental responsibility, working alongside our dedicated technology partners who have provided critical data for this initiative," Byerly noted.

"By equipping clients with precise emissions data related to the power consumption of our solutions, we enable them to make informed decisions that enhance security while minimizing environmental impact."

