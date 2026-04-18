With World Cup looming, Seattle collects 5.3M pounds of street trash

"This work shows what's possible when neighbors, community groups, and the City come together with shared responsibility and pride for our neighborhoods."

Amid preparation efforts to host over 750,000 visitors for the 2026 World Cup this summer, Seattle organizations and residents have removed millions of pounds of waste from the streets.

KOMO News reported that the city released its Seattle Clean City 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting a record year of cleaning initiatives and community engagement aimed at maintaining clean, safe streets and other public spaces.

According to the report, Seattle successfully removed approximately 5.3 million pounds of waste from the streets.

The report aptly noted that this amount is roughly equal to the weight of about 530 orca whales. The report also indicated that cleaning crews removed 661,105 sharps or needles.

The report further revealed that volunteers participating in the Adopt a Street program contributed nearly 32,000 hours of service, valued at over $1.2 million. Given the scale of the cleanup required, it's encouraging to witness community members actively helping to maintain their surroundings.

"As we look ahead to welcoming the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this work reflects our commitment to our community," SPU General Manager and CEO Andrew Lee said in a press release. "We're focused on building clean and healthy neighborhoods and making sure our city looks its best for our residents, businesses, and visitors every day."

Los Angeles is taking similar measures ahead of hosting the World Cup this summer and the Olympics in 2028.

Taking local action is a great way to keep communities safe and protect natural environments. From nature areas to parking lots to neighborhood walks, groups and residents are making public spaces cleaner and safer for others through their cleanup efforts.

This is something Seattle Council President Joy Hollingsworth understands all too well.

"Seattle's strength has always been its people," she said in the release. "This work shows what's possible when neighbors, community groups, and the City come together with shared responsibility and pride for our neighborhoods."

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