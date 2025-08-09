Authorities descend on $48 million megayacht as court battle escalates — here's what's happening

The yacht includes a gym, four decks, a built-in pizza oven, an elevator, and a 10-meter pool.

A 220-foot megayacht belonging to real estate developer Charles Cohen is being seized. The temporary seizure of the vessel comes amid a heated legal battle. Cohen's dilemma spotlights how luxurious assets and lifestyles carry financial and environmental implications.

According to The Real Deal, the Seasense is in the port of Loano, Italy. The moored boat is worth $48 million and cannot leave without court approval.

This seizure follows a legal dispute between Cohen and Fortress Investment Group.

Fortress is attempting to collect on a $187 million court judgment against Cohen. He has defaulted on a $534 million loan. Fortress alleges that Cohen has tried to shield his assets. According to The Real Deal, Cohen tried to transfer ownership of his Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion, as well as four other yachts valued at a total of $50 million, to his wife, Clo, to avoid having to forfeit them.

The couple commissioned the custom-built yacht. They boasted about its bespoke features. "I just can't wear someone else's shoes," Cohen said in a 2017 SuperYacht Times article.

The couple furnished it with "a gym, four decks, a built-in pizza oven, an elevator, and a 10-meter pool," per The Real Deal.

Megayachts are a significant source of planet-warming pollution. They consume vast amounts of fuel, emitting carbon pollution into the atmosphere.

Their seaward excess is contributing to the overheating of our planet.

Resources for yacht construction, maintenance, and operation carry environmental costs. Other than financial legality, extreme wealth brings broader environmental harm.

A private jet gives off more carbon dioxide from one short flight than one person does in a year of driving. Shein is a $66 billion fast-fashion polluter. The Chinese clothing retailer produces 6.3 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Reducing excessive pollution from all sources is crucial for a cleaner, safer future. Sustainable choices can help to curb this sort of lavish consumption, particularly when paired with effective legislation.

Policies like cleaner fuels and efficient transportation protect the environment. Holding industries accountable for their environmental footprint also draws a global net positive.

Consumers can choose low-impact travel alternatives. Rideshares or car pools reduce the number of cars on the road and tailpipe pollution. Driving an electric vehicle can lead to cleaner air and communities.

Sustainable luxury is possible (through electrification, renewable energy, etc.), but it takes conscious decisions. Valuing experiences over material extravagances is still key.

The Seasense megayacht remains a symbol of an ongoing legal and environmental conversation.

