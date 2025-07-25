Billionaire sparks backlash after commissioning lavish yacht with special features for their dogs: 'Venturing to the most remote parts of the globe'

A mystery billionaire is making headlines after commissioning a 260-foot yacht designed to benefit their dogs.

According to Supercar Blondie, the boat's layout has the unnamed owner's three golden retrievers in mind, with features such as a "grass-filled relief station and shower."

Feadship, a custom yacht company, made the boat, and it stated the end result will "fulfill [the billionaire's] ambition of transiting the Northwest Passage and venturing to the most remote parts of the globe."

Yachts like this offer extreme luxury at a high environmental cost. With features such as infinity pools, a full-onboard staff, and helicopter accessibility, megayachts require a substantial amount of energy to operate, even when they're not in motion.

Because of all the energy required, "owning a megayacht is the most polluting activity a single person can possibly engage in," according to The Guardian.

Oxfam International observed that billionaires emit more carbon pollution in just 90 minutes than the average person emits in their entire lifetime due to their lavish lifestyles. In fact, some megayachts emit more carbon dioxide each year than small countries.

What's worse, yachts are "exempt from most of the emissions rules overseen by the International Maritime Organization," The Guardian explained. That enables billionaires to continue polluting the seas and atmosphere with little consequence.

For the wildlife that inhabit the oceans, megayachts are extremely disruptive, generating a significant amount of noise pollution in addition to their emissions. For example, the noise from large vessels can interfere with the communication of marine animals, disrupting their behaviors.

Megayachts can also cause habitat degradation if their anchors or propellers accidentally hit fragile ecosystems, such as coral reefs.

While this new yacht features some planet-friendly aspects, such as a zero-emission mode that can be used for up to 48 hours, as Supercar Blondie detailed, it still has a significant environmental footprint.

