Officials announce surprising project tapping forgotten coal mines for next-gen power: 'We see great potential'

by Matthew Swigonski
Geothermal systems can offer significant energy savings and lower operating costs.

Photo Credit: Mining Remediation Authority

A cutting-edge project aims to provide low-carbon heating to 750 homes in a newly developed English community, with a focus on sustainability

Seaham Garden Village will be home to a project that converts heated water from abandoned mines into a sustainable heat source for hundreds of people. 

The project is being led by the Mining Remediation Authority in partnership with Durham County Council, according to Environment+Energy Leader. It will use geothermal energy that will then be processed through a heat pump system

Geothermal energy is thermal energy that has been extracted from the Earth's interior. As a renewable energy source, it can reduce reliance on fossil fuels since the heat is continuously produced within the Earth. This energy can be used for heating, cooling, and generating electricity.

Richard Bond, innovation and services director at the Mining Remediation Authority, applauded the advancement of the technology. "This scheme is a further milestone in our journey to harness mine water heat to provide sustainable heating solutions across the former coalfields," Bond said

"We see great potential in our 80-plus mine water treatment facilities across the UK to protect water supplies and generate renewable heat," Bond added.

Although initial installation costs may be higher than those of traditional systems, geothermal systems can offer significant energy savings and lower operating costs due to their high efficiency. This is because geothermal energy doesn't require fuel to generate electricity, which further benefits the environment. 

The United Kingdom is home to a large number of abandoned mines, estimated to be in the thousands. According to a study, there are about 5,000 former metal mines in England and Wales alone. This can open the door for the potential use of geothermal energy nationwide.    

Councilor Mark Wilkes, cabinet member for neighborhoods and climate change at Durham County Council, emphasized the project's push toward sustainability. "We are delighted to have started work on the UK's first large-scale mine water heat project utilizing a mine water treatment scheme," Wilkes said.

"This innovative project will have significant environmental benefits—providing low-carbon heat while reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources," Wilkes added.

