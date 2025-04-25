Manufacturer launches groundbreaking product that could revolutionize the seafood industry: 'Meets uncompromising standards'

A packaging breakthrough is helping seafood companies cut costs and carbon pollution while keeping products fresh, Sustainability Magazine reported.

DS Smith recently unveiled DryPack, a 100% recyclable, water-resistant packaging solution created for the seafood industry.

This innovative packaging addresses a longtime challenge in the seafood supply chain. The recyclable, fiber-based boxes replace traditional non-recyclable, wax-coated or foam containers that typically end up in landfills. DryPack boxes incorporate special GreenCoat technology that's durable and moisture-resistant without compromising recyclability.

For consumers, this means the fish they buy comes with less environmental baggage. Since DryPack ships flat and is assembled at processing facilities, it drastically reduces transportation space, cutting fuel consumption and freight costs that would otherwise be passed on to shoppers.

By replacing petroleum-based packaging with recyclable alternatives, DryPack helps reduce reliance on dirty fuels that drive increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events and contribute to air pollution that affects community health.

This shift from plastic packaging also means fewer microplastics will enter our waterways and food chain.

The seafood industry faces unique packaging challenges. Products need to stay cold, fresh, and maintain their quality while being transported.

DryPack addresses these challenges in a way that benefits the environment. The boxes meet strict food safety standards set by regulatory bodies including the Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration, which gives seafood companies confidence in compliance while advancing their sustainability goals.

"DS Smith is changing how the seafood industry delivers seafood, salmon and other fish from catch to customers with DryPack, a proven, 100% recyclable, fiber-based box that meets uncompromising standards and stands up to the rigor of processing and transportation," Cheryl Holliday, marketing director for DS Smith North America, said.

Steven Rose, managing director of packaging for DS Smith North America, added, "By shipping empty DryPack seafood boxes flat at a lower cost — and offering customers an alternative to [expanded polystyrene] boxes — we can support seafood processors in their efforts to increase efficiency and reduce supply chain costs."

