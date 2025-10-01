Officials issue sweeping ban on popular consumer products: 'A proactive step'

A seaside town in New Jersey has adopted sweeping legislation against popular but potentially harmful consumer products.

The Two Rivers Times reported that the Sea Bright Borough Council has prohibited the establishment of tobacco and vape stores and the sale of THC products. The move followed weeks of public consultation and debate, and it took effect in August. Sea Bright's mayor, Brian Kelley, cited the importance of public health and "preserving the character of our small beach town" as the primary rationale behind the legislation.

Sea Bright has followed other seaside towns on the Jersey Shore in enacting similar restrictions on the sale of vapes and the opening of new stores. The long-term effects of vaping aren't as well understood as the dire health consequences of cigarettes, but they're certainly not the healthy alternative to smoking that a perplexingly high number of young Americans appear to believe. Nicotine is still harmful regardless of delivery method, especially for younger people, and e-cigarettes contain many potential carcinogenic chemicals.

The other major downside to vaping is the environmental cost. In 2023, Americans threw away the equivalent of 5.7 cartridges every second. Discarded single-use vapes are frequently littered, and they are also a significant contributor to the growing issue of e-waste. The components are not biodegradable and are profoundly wasteful, as lithium and aluminum could have been repurposed instead of being thrown away.

The story illustrates the complexities that accompany legalization. Municipalities ultimately have to weigh the benefits of increased tax revenue against the downsides. Acting locally entails bringing in different stakeholders to make the best choice for the community. Regardless of legality, reducing plastic waste is everyone's responsibility.

While some argued against the economic costs of the ban, health officials saw it differently. The Jersey Shore Regional Health Commission's health officer, Michael Balka, said his organization "recognizes this action as a proactive step toward protecting public health — especially among youth and vulnerable populations."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.