California climate credits bring two summer bill breaks for eligible SDG&E customers

No signup or paperwork is required because the credit is intended to be automatically applied.

For eligible San Diego Gas & Electric customers, late-summer power bills may come with some much-needed relief instead of the usual seasonal sting.

Two automatic electric bill credits are on the way, putting $100 back in the pockets of households during some of the hottest, most energy-intensive weeks of the year.

What's happening?

Under California's Climate Credit program, qualifying SDG&E customers are slated to get two separate bill reductions this summer. In a report covered by Patch, the utility said each credit will be $49.36, with one appearing in August and the other in September; SDG&E said the program is funded by the state's Cap-and-Invest Program and overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The credits are available to all eligible residential electric customers, according to the utility, including those enrolled in Community Choice Aggregation programs and residents of multi-unit properties with shared meters. No signup or paperwork is required because the credit is intended to be automatically applied to customers' bills.

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Separate from the summer electric credits, SDG&E said eligible residential natural gas customers received a $32.58 climate credit in April. The utility also said a mix of recent and upcoming rate cuts should trim the average residential monthly bill by about $6 to $7.

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Why does it matter?

This is money back at a time when electricity use often climbs because of air conditioning and longer, hotter days. In fact, in North Carolina, record-breaking early July heat could raise some households' bills by up to $100.

The two summer credits total $98.72, and many customers may also benefit from the utility's recent rate changes, Patch reported.

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Some households could see both immediate bill credits and slightly lower ongoing monthly costs. At a time when many families are closely watching utility expenses, an automatic break of that size can help cover groceries, commuting costs, or other essentials.

The credits turn state climate policy into direct household savings. Rather than requiring customers to take any special action, the credit arrives through the regular billing system, making the benefit easier to access.

What's being done?

SDG&E says customers are benefiting through automatic bill credits and a string of lower rates. The utility said electric rates decreased in June, natural gas rates fell in July, and another gas reduction is expected in August, while California's Climate Credit program is meant to return some of the value from the state's pollution-pricing system to utility customers.

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Recent rate cuts, together with the summer credits, are meant to ease costs during the season when energy use often surges. For eligible SDG&E customers, the credits should simply appear on bills automatically, with no extra steps required, so this could be a major stress reliever for some San Diego households.

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