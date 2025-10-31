Homeowner met with immediate pushback after peddling common myth about EV driving: 'If this continues … Tesla will go under'

"All the other things that add up."

One Redditor received backlash from dozens of electric vehicle owners after expressing skepticism about the amount of money drivers save with energy-efficient vehicles.

The topic was discussed in the r/electricvehicles subreddit. The poster said that they did the math and charging an EV nearly equates to paying to fill up a gas-powered vehicle. The user also noted that the cost of electricity is expected to rise in 2026.

"If this continues and gas drops," the Redditor wrote, "Tesla will go under in a week."

EV owners were quick to push back against the original poster's claims, citing the additional costs associated with gas-powered automobiles.

"Even if gas and electric cost the same, you're still avoiding oil changes, fuel filters, spark plugs, and all the other things that add up with an internal combustion engine," one commenter said.

For the average driver in the United States, auto experts found that charging an EV costs $73 per month while fueling up at the pump costs $159 per month. EV owners can save even more money by charging their vehicles at home rather than using public chargers.

Qmerit is an excellent option for EV drivers interested in installing Level 2 chargers. After answering a few simple questions, homeowners get free estimates for charger installations.

Not only do EVs benefit drivers financially, but there's also the environmental factor. While generating electricity for charging can create carbon pollution, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, which makes them more efficient than gas cars, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Other commenters shared how much money they save with their EVs and even offered suggestions to help the OP do the same.

"Yes, I'm saving money. About $1,200 a year," one commenter wrote. "If you have expensive electricity, then you should install some solar panels."

Home solar can reduce charging costs for EV owners and bring down the cost of energy significantly. EnergySage is a helpful resource that allows homeowners to compare quotes from top-rated solar installers.

