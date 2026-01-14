  • Business Business

Wealthy prince sparks outrage as lavish behavior comes to light: 'Wasting money'

"He'll use it twice."

by Veronica Booth
A Saudi prince spent $70 million on a fish-loving luxury yacht called the 'Special One', and people are outraged.

Photo Credit: iStock

A fish-loving Saudi Prince dropped $70 million on a massive sportfishing yacht for his favorite hobby.

A Redditor posted about the purchase, sharing a link to an article on Luxury Launches.

A Saudi prince spent $70 million on a fish-loving luxury yacht called the 'Special One', and people are outraged.
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to LL, the Saudi Prince Turki bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has fallen in love with sportfishing, spurring him to buy the "Special One" superyacht. It's the largest known sportfishing yacht, including six decks, a low fishing cockpit aft, a saloon, a lounge area, a large galley, and much more.

The 499-ton boat is a lavish vessel and longer than an Olympic-sized swimming pool at 171 feet. It's rigged with high-end equipment designed to catch larger fish. Supposedly, it's faster than the United States Navy's newest destroyer ship. 

While the boat is an impressive feat, people feel it's excessive. A massive vessel like this requires substantial fuel to move around the ocean, burning toxic oil and gas that contribute to air pollution. 

A normal fishing boat typically uses a few gallons of fuel an hour, depending on factors like speed, size, water conditions, wind, and more. But an opulent boat, like the Special One, likely guzzles hundreds of gallons per hour. The boat releases toxic fumes into the atmosphere, creating an unhealthy environment for people and wildlife.

The prince's interest in big fish hunting is also concerning for the environment. Some recreational fishing can be okay, but hunting big fish species and overfishing can harm oceanic ecosystems. Larger fish are often higher on the food chain, so depleting their populations can cause smaller fish populations to grow out of control. 

It's not clear what species the Saudi Prince is after, but if he's hunting any rare or threatened species, his hobby is hurting the oceans. And the gas-guzzling yacht is certainly worsening pollution.

Redditors were annoyed by the giant yacht, considering it unnecessary and wasteful. 

One person commented on the amount of fuel and money needed to operate the boat, saying, "Imagine the fuel bill to go out trolling."

Should governments be investing money into new, futuristic cities?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Not sure ❓

Depends on the country 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else wrote, "Wasting money."

Another person stated, "He'll use it twice," referring to how the wealthiest people often waste money and resources on luxurious purchases that they rarely use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x