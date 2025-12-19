Wealthy mansion owners spark outrage with shady actions along public beach: 'People with money who think they can do what they like'

What was once a peaceful escape for dog walkers and beach lovers has suddenly turned into a flashpoint.

In Sandbanks — an affluent stretch of Poole in the United Kingdom known for its award-winning coastline — a new fence has cut off access to part of the shore, sparking outrage among locals who have walked this waterfront for decades.

The neighborhood is famous for its golden sands, calm waters, and mix of everyday visitors and luxury homeowners. But according to Metro, that balance cracked when a 40-foot wooden barrier appeared between the yacht club and a row of mansions known as The Horseshoe.

The fence is lined with stern warnings like "Trespassers Will Be Prosecuted" and capped with a motion-sensor security camera scanning the walkway like it's guarding state secrets.

For many residents, the message is loud and clear — and entirely unwelcome.

"What purpose does it serve?" asked Alan Lester, a retired barrister and secretary of the Sandbanks Community Group (SCG). "It is to give the impression that the other side of it is private." He's already instructed lawyers to pursue legal action on behalf of frustrated neighbors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Sue Spencer, who has lived in the area for years, says the tension didn't exist until recently. Things changed when a homeowner confronted her during a routine walk. "People with money who think they can do what they like," she said.

Beyond the local feud, residents worry about what this kind of gatekeeping means for shared outdoor spaces more broadly. Beaches, parks, and trails are more than pretty scenery — they are essential for healthy communities, wildlife, and coastal resilience.

When access shrinks, everyone loses. That's why groups across the U.K. have been pushing for stronger public-access protections and smarter coastal management policies that keep natural areas open and cared for.

Some of the homeowners see it differently.

One resident defended the barrier, asking, "How would you like it if members of the public walked through your back garden?"

But to Lester, the issue couldn't be clearer. "The residents say the fence must come down," he said. "They think it is unsightly and is impeding access and putting people off."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.