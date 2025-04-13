Resident stirs controversy with 'shocking' observation about local airport traffic: 'Should ban ... entirely'

"It's something I just never noticed before."

A San Diego resident's observation about the number of private jets and mini jets flying into a local airport has ignited discussion online regarding the environmental cost of luxury travel.

The conversation began on Reddit, where a user posted in the r/sandiego subreddit: "The amount of private jets flying into SAN is shocking."

The San Diego resident was surprised to discover the number of private jets landing at the airport after moving nearby. "It's something I just never noticed before but now I see it daily and it makes me wonder how many multi-millionaires / billionaires actually live in SD?" wrote the user.

The post highlights a growing concern — the impact private jets have on noise, air pollution, and the climate. According to a report by Transport & Environment, private jets are up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights — and up to 50 times more than trains. This environmental burden is compounded by the fact that private air traffic has surged nationwide in recent years.

Private jet traffic also accelerates polluting gas emissions that affect air quality in surrounding communities and contribute to a range of health problems, placing an unfair burden on everyday residents.

Private aviation has come under increasing scrutiny as the climate crisis worsens. In 2023, climate activists protested at Europe's biggest private jet sales fair, and celebrities like Taylor Swift and Drake have faced backlash over their extensive use of private flights.

But solutions are starting to emerge. For example, France has recently banned short domestic flights where train alternatives exist to cut down on carbon pollution. Companies like Lilium and Joby Aviation are also developing electric aircraft for short-distance travel — though commercial viability is still years away.

Organizations like Clean Air Task Force and Flight Free USA are pushing for policy reforms and promoting greener alternatives like high-speed rail, carpooling, and cleaner aviation fuels.

Reddit users were quick to echo the shock of the original poster.

"Was just dropping off someone at the airport an hour ago, and while waiting in line saw numerous private jets take off. I was a bit surprised," wrote one user.

Another added, "I had a coworker who was convinced the reason people hate on those with private jets was due to 'jealousy.' Imagine being jealous of someone who is that wasteful. As if that's something to be proud of."

"Should ban private jets entirely tbh," said one user. To which another replied, "We should ban billionaires. No one needs that much money."

