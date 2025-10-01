Smartphone shopper outraged over unusual policy from Samsung: 'This is all BS'

One phone owner expressed frustration after having a confusing experience with Samsung's phone buyback program.

A Reddit user posted their complaints on r/IndiaTech and accused Samsung of "faking about curbing e-waste."

The user explained that they wanted to buy a Samsung phone. However, they were turned off when they realized it wouldn't come with a new charger. Samsung does not give out new wall adapters with new phones in an effort to curb e-waste. This policy was enacted because most people already have charger plugs from old devices.

However, the Reddit user said that their experience with Samsung buyback programs required them to give old chargers back.

"If we don't then that buyback value is reduced," they wrote. "Apart from that, in case some problem arises in warranty period, Samsung can always reject your claim saying - The charger you used was wrong / incompatible and REJECT your claim. This is all BS."

The exchange made them feel like Samsung's e-waste initiatives were disingenuous. Technically, Samsung does not accept charging accessories when trading in phones.

"You should ship only the device, including S-Pen for Galaxy phones, to Samsung, and if you no longer need them, discard the other accessories following your local trash and recycling regulations," Samsung's policy reads. "Trade-in value is available only for the device."

E-waste is a growing source of toxic pollution, so OP has reason to be concerned about the authenticity of corporate sustainability efforts. Global e-waste is on track to reach 82 million tons annually by 2030, according to the UN Institute for Training and Research.

Chemicals in electronic waste can be hazardous to our health. E-waste handlers are at risk of lead, mercury, and cadmium exposure.

Consumers should be aware of greenwashing from businesses so that they don't give their hard-earned money to the wrong companies. If people have trouble with a brand's buyback program, there are other ways to make money off old electronics.

While Samsung says it doesn't need the charger back, other commenters on Reddit seemed to have the same experience as OP.

"This trend of not including charger with box is ridiculous," one person said. "More and more companies are copying it now. It's just more hassle to buy the charger separately. Since most people don't keep their old phones and instead sell it or exchange it along with charger, it makes no sense to buy a new phone without charger."

