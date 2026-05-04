Price tag on 'gas station gold' displayed at thrift store prompts warnings

One thrifter was shocked to see "gold" jewelry being sold at astronomical prices, sparking debate over so-called "thrift grifts."

The shopper posted the accessories in r/ThriftGrift on Reddit, a community dedicated to sharing secondhand finds that seem like a rip-off. The photo shows three golden rings priced between $1,399.99 and $2,999.99 from the Salvation Army.

"Of course I'll buy gold jewelry at the Salvation Army," the poster joked.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Overpriced thrift store items like this can discourage consumers from shopping secondhand, and some sellers are getting more brazen. For example, one Goodwill was caught selling empty tea tins for $9.99 when the price of the container new with teabags was $9.49. Another shop tried to sell a copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for $45.

These practices can deter thrifting, shutting people out of incredible deals. One study found that the average American could save up to $1,700 annually by buying gently used items. This has been a helpful option for consumers looking to save money and combat inflation.

Thrifting can also help redirect perfectly good items toward homes that need them. This helps curb the amount of waste that lands in the dump, where it would sit and decompose for years. By saving clothes, furniture, and more from the landfill, you help reduce heat-trapping air pollution.

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Luckily, these "thrift grift" incidents are not universal. In fact, many shoppers experience the opposite, meaning they find bonus valuable items in their hauls. One person found an antique Victorian mourning locket in a pile of costume jewelry they bought secondhand. The artifact could go for hundreds online.

Commenters on Reddit were appalled by the audacity of the Salvation Army for selling unauthenticated gold rings for thousands.

"Those are the rings that the scammers use to con people out of money," one person said. "It's what they call 'gas station gold.' Yes they're stamped as gold but they're not gold."

"​​It's like they think their usual demographic is walking around ready to drop thousands on some luxury item," another said. "They're just wasting everyone's time."

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