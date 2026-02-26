  • Business Business

Online gaming platform Roblox debuts unique interactive feature in world first: 'Rethink what … could be in a digital-first world'

Instead of being a standalone game, the feature pops up inside well-known Roblox titles.

by Leslie Sattler

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Salvation Army just brought thrift shopping to Roblox with the platform's first-ever digital secondhand store, Little Black Book reported.

The experience, called "Thrift Score," went live Feb. 19 and gives players the chance to browse a digital version of a Salvation Army thrift store. BarkleyOKRP, an independent agency, led the creative concept, and The Gang, a game studio that specializes in creating brand worlds on Roblox, developed the virtual space.

Inside, you can dig through the selection of one-of-a-kind and limited-run avatar pieces, all priced so anyone on the platform can join in.

Instead of being a standalone game, the store pops up inside well-known Roblox titles such as Seaboard City and Daycare Party, putting secondhand shopping right where Generation Z and Generation Alpha already spend their time.

Roblox creators contributed exclusive items to fill the shelves, adding collector appeal and a sense of community.

Thrifting is a point of pride for young shoppers.

This digital version taps into that creativity and self-expression. For the millions of young players who've never stepped inside a Salvation Army store, this is a chance to experience the fun of secondhand finds in a space that already feels like home.

If you love scoring a hidden gem at a thrift store, this captures that same energy for your avatar's closet. Money from in-game sales funds Salvation Army rehabilitation and support efforts around the country.

"Gen Z doesn't think in terms of storefronts and shopping carts," said Tim McCracken, senior vice president of creative and AI at BarkleyOKRP, per LBB. "They discover through play, culture, and exploration. Roblox gave us the opportunity to rethink what a thrift store could be in a digital-first world."

"Personalization is such a core part of the Roblox experience for its huge player base, which is why we loved the idea of bringing a thrift store to the platform with Salvation Army and BarkleyOKRP," said Max Proctor, CEO of The Gang, per LBB. "We hope to bring some of the surprise and delight that people get while thrifting [in real life] to Roblox's huge audience."

