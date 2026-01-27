Goodwill sales report reveals surprising trend among US shoppers: 'We're seeing [it] across the broader economy'

Goodwill is looking to add 50-100 new stores throughout the U.S. and Canada this year.

Goodwill Industries reached record revenue of $7 billion in 2025, a milestone driven partly by younger shoppers who view used clothing as better for the planet, The New York Times reported.

Sales at the nonprofit's 3,400 thrift stores climbed about 7% from 2024. Gen Z and millennial shoppers fueled much of this uptick, as they were drawn to used clothing for its lower environmental impact and unique style.

Thrifting keeps clothing out of landfills, where textiles can take decades to break down. The fashion industry is one of the planet's greatest polluters, and buying secondhand reduces demand for new production, which cuts water use, chemical runoff, and carbon output.

Shoppers are also finding budget relief at thrift stores amid rising prices elsewhere. With inflation squeezing household finances, retailers offering shirts for under $10 and jeans for $15 give wallets a break that big-box stores can't. Secondhand shops sidestep tariff-driven cost increases too, since their inventories come from local donations rather than foreign factories.

Other resale retailers are riding the same wave. Savers Value Village posted a nearly 16% jump in net sales during its latest quarter, and ThredUp, an online consignment seller, grew revenue by 34%.

Goodwill is looking to add 50-100 new stores throughout the United States and Canada this year to keep pace with demand.

"Secondhand stores are benefiting from many of the same forces we're seeing across the broader economy," said Michelle Meyer, chief economist of the Mastercard Economics Institute. "Consumers are becoming far more value-conscious."

Steph Tauszik, a 20-year-old studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology, explained her perspective while browsing coats: "It's cheaper, and it's good for the planet in terms of not overconsuming."

If you want to cut spending while shrinking your environmental footprint, a trip to your neighborhood thrift shop might be the answer. You can find high-quality pieces at a fraction of retail prices, and every item you buy gets another life instead of heading to a landfill.

