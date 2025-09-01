Thrift shopper calls out store after spotting facepalm-worthy item for sale: 'I don't think I'll ever be back'

"I get bummed for everyone else when I see these posts."

In recent years, the Salvation Army's popularity as a charity founded in 1865 has declined, primarily due to some controversial positions and policy exemptions.

A recent post in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit didn't help its reputation.

"I don't think I'll ever be back," the original poster said, after observing a pair of severely ripped jeans with a $16.99 price tag and adding that they were "flabbergasted."

A case of understandable negligence or an overarching theme?

While it's impossible to know what happened with this item, it's most likely that the tear was not noticed, even if the $16.99 price would be a bit high for thrifting without a defect.

Thrifting overall has seen a significant rise in demand over the last decade or more, and with millions of items to resell, there are bound to be misfires, or, as one commenter put it, things that "slip through the cracks." Some thrift stores have been found to push the envelope more and more, though, and it's important that these stores don't price out the people who need them most.

According to a 2023 ThredUp report, the resale market is projected to be worth $350 billion by 2027.

The user's experience was a bit of an outlier, but not one that newbies or veteran thrifters should ignore. As with everything, there is always a drawback that careful, observant consideration will counter, and it's worth bringing these to the attention of a store employee.

Consumers diving headlong into the thrifting market will discover many wonders and surprises, but they should always be wary of red flags, such as stains, persistent odors, signs of pests, tears, and poor construction that fail to justify a price tag.

The benefits that stem from the resale market justify the estimate published in the ThredUp report — and not just because items on resale are discounted, often steeply.

Prospective thrifters often provide funding for their local community programs and businesses. In return, they find quality (sometimes high-quality) items at lower prices, have access to affordable staple goods, reduce textile waste, and conserve natural resources.

The list of upsides is more extensive, but keeping clothes out of landfills — given that roughly 92 million tons of textile waste are generated globally per year — is a high priority.

Synthetic fibers take hundreds of years to decompose, not to mention the greenhouse gas pollution and significant water waste that manufacturing facilities generate.

Consumption, specifically overconsumption, is occurring at alarming levels. Thrifting helps combat it by extending the life of items, and support for secondhand shopping is crucial to help stave off the steady depletion of natural resources, reduce waste, and mitigate economic inequality.

Instances such as this one in the Reddit post should serve as a warning to shop at thrift stores with vigilance, not to assume that this example is the rule.

Different regions operating under the Salvation Army name operate a bit differently, and many expressed a preference for other thrift stores in the comments, though there were also still commenters who said their local store has remained consistently cheap or fair on pricing.

"My Salvation Army stores are so cheap," one observed. "I get bummed for everyone else when I see these posts."

