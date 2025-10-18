It's no secret that many major cities in the U.S. are largely unaffordable for both renters and homeowners. As incomes have not increased with housing, healthcare, and basic goods' prices, many Americans don't see any upward mobility.

​Citizens of Salt Lake City and its surrounding areas are speaking out about housing inequalities. Many homeowners have been pushed far south, and renters are seeing fewer options for the middle class.

​Brian Dobson, a local Utahn, told the Salt Lake City Tribune that he's recently seen an increase in his healthcare insurance by 20%. Property taxes, mortgage, and HOA fees were already costing about half of his paycheck. He chose to cancel his health coverage for a year.

​"It's a gamble, but it's what I have to do to be able to survive right now," he said.

​Higher housing costs are forcing Americans to pay for lower-quality housing, denying them healthcare options and worsening their mental health.

A report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah stated, "Research shows that housing affordability has both direct and indirect impacts on health outcomes. ... By addressing the state's housing crisis, Utah is also investing in the health of its residents."

​New homes and condos are constantly under construction near major cities. But most of these places are cheaply built shoeboxes or McMansions built for the upper class.

​McMansions are often made with poor-quality materials, lack character, and prioritize superficiality over efficiency. Using poor materials leads to higher rates of indoor allergens and increased electricity fees. These homes are also often constructed with taller ceilings and worse insulation.

​If renters or homeowners are seeking more affordable housing options, tiny homes could be a great solution. They offer modern amenities with massively reduced costs on materials and bills.

You can make your current home more eco-friendly by adopting energy-efficient appliances. Upgrades like induction stoves can save money and reduce the carbon footprint of an entire household.

For ultimate energy savings, solar panel installation can't be beat. A home solar system can bring the cost of electricity down to at or near $0 and help the environment.

​As for Dobson and his neighbors, they all wish they could live closer to their work. But large builds have taken over the once affordable areas.

"We cannot keep building McMansions and luxury apartments and 4,000-square-foot homes. We've got to work on density and infrastructure for viable public transit," Dobson told The Salt Lake City Tribune.

