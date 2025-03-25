Major tech install on island in the middle of the ocean could transform the future of transportation: 'It will be a real live testbed'

The British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena has installed the island's first public electric vehicle charger, Euronews reported. The improved EV infrastructure may encourage more widespread adoption of cleaner alternatives to gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.

Located in the South Atlantic Ocean, approximately 1,200 miles off the southwest coast of Africa, Saint Helena is a remote island with 4,293 residents as of 2023, per the Saint Helena government website. This British Overseas Territory is uniquely located to leverage solar and wind energy production, reducing its dependence on imported fuel — saving money — making EVs a sensible next choice for those on the car hunt.

According to Creamer Media's Engineering News, there are only four electric vehicles throughout the island, and all of these EVs are currently charged at home, per Euronews.

This new public EV charging station — a collaborative trial run between Subaru and Easee, a Norwegian charging company — may help sway on-the-fence drivers to make the switch to an EV. Electric vehicle owners have reported saving over $7,000 on fuel costs and even more on maintenance, with the latter usually costing "half as much to maintain and repair as gas-powered cars," per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Investing in solar infrastructure can aid the clean energy transition, making the switch for individuals and companies even easier. For example, Las Vegas is transitioning its billboard avenue to support clean, renewable energy sources.

"We want to incentivise people bringing in more electric vehicles. So installing electric chargers, putting in the infrastructure, and then we can work on policies to try and, increase the electric vehicle fleet on the island," said Mark Brooks, Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, per Euronews.

"We don't believe location should hinder the EV transition. Our charger's robustness, durability and efficacy really is a powerful accolade … we know we can place it somewhere as remote as St Helena and it's going to work," said Adam Rodgers, Easee U.K. managing director, per EV Magazine.

"We're very confident we can [succeed] — we've proved that in the past — but it will be a real live testbed for us," Rodgers said, per Euronews.

