  • Business Business

Supermarket to roll out major change at 77 locations nationwide: 'We're excited for our customers'

"The initiative reflects our continuous efforts."

by Margaret Wong
"The initiative reflects our continuous efforts."

Photo Credit: iStock

Sainsbury's is making a major step toward sustainability by introducing plastic-free packaging for its private label Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack.

As reported by Clean the Sky, the company will be launching its new packaging in 77 stores across the UK, with plans to expand to additional locations later this year. This move aligns with the retailer's long-term strategy to cut plastic waste and transition to more eco-friendly materials across its product lines. Once fully implemented, the switch is expected to eliminate an estimated 20.2 million pieces of plastic annually.

Plastic waste is one of the biggest environmental challenges today, with millions of pieces of single-use plastic ending up in landfills and oceans. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Grocery retailers contribute significantly to this issue through produce packaging, making Sainsbury's decision to phase out plastic a meaningful step toward reducing plastic pollution. By switching to paper-based packaging for avocados, the retailer is helping to curb unnecessary waste and setting a precedent for others in the industry.

Beyond plastic waste, this change also supports efforts to create a more circular economy by using packaging materials that are easier to recycle. Customers can dispose of the new packaging more sustainably, reducing their household plastic consumption.

On a larger scale, as more companies follow suit, the widespread adoption of plastic-free packaging could have a lasting impact on reducing pollution and promoting sustainable shopping practices.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Switching to paper packaging across our Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack is one of the many steps we are taking to fulfill our commitment towards a greener future," said Claire Hughes, director of product and innovation, per Clean the Sky. "The initiative reflects our continuous efforts to help develop more sustainable and innovative packaging solutions and we're excited for our customers to try out the new packaging in-store."

For shoppers looking to make more sustainable choices, choosing to buy from companies truly committed to being eco-friendly is a great way to start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x