Supermarket to roll out major change at 77 locations nationwide: 'We're excited for our customers'

Sainsbury's is making a major step toward sustainability by introducing plastic-free packaging for its private label Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack.

As reported by Clean the Sky, the company will be launching its new packaging in 77 stores across the UK, with plans to expand to additional locations later this year. This move aligns with the retailer's long-term strategy to cut plastic waste and transition to more eco-friendly materials across its product lines. Once fully implemented, the switch is expected to eliminate an estimated 20.2 million pieces of plastic annually.

Plastic waste is one of the biggest environmental challenges today, with millions of pieces of single-use plastic ending up in landfills and oceans.

Grocery retailers contribute significantly to this issue through produce packaging, making Sainsbury's decision to phase out plastic a meaningful step toward reducing plastic pollution. By switching to paper-based packaging for avocados, the retailer is helping to curb unnecessary waste and setting a precedent for others in the industry.

Beyond plastic waste, this change also supports efforts to create a more circular economy by using packaging materials that are easier to recycle. Customers can dispose of the new packaging more sustainably, reducing their household plastic consumption.

On a larger scale, as more companies follow suit, the widespread adoption of plastic-free packaging could have a lasting impact on reducing pollution and promoting sustainable shopping practices.

"Switching to paper packaging across our Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack is one of the many steps we are taking to fulfill our commitment towards a greener future," said Claire Hughes, director of product and innovation, per Clean the Sky. "The initiative reflects our continuous efforts to help develop more sustainable and innovative packaging solutions and we're excited for our customers to try out the new packaging in-store."

For shoppers looking to make more sustainable choices, choosing to buy from companies truly committed to being eco-friendly is a great way to start.

