Activist group threatens to carry out 'sustained sabotage' campaign: 'They have a choice'

Police in London are looking into claims that climate activists sabotaged the offices of several financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Allianz, and Barclays.

The group Shut the System said it cut cables and glued electrical service cabinets in what it called the beginning of a "period of sustained sabotage" against companies financing fossil fuels, aka dirty energy sources such as oil and gas.

The Guardian reported that London police confirmed they're aware of social media posts from the group, which included photos purportedly showing activists carrying out this sabotage. The group says it targeted JPMorgan for being the world's largest fossil fuel investor, Barclays for being Europe's largest, and Allianz for its role in insuring fossil fuel projects.

However, police said: "We have had no reports of any criminal activity at this time, but we're speaking to those companies mentioned in the post and the wider business community."

These actions highlight growing tensions around fossil fuel finance. Extracting and burning fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, is a primary contributor to rising global temperatures. It also pollutes the air and water, harming public health. Activists say financial institutions can make or break the clean energy transition. They argue that by continuing to fund oil, gas, and coal projects, they're locking societies into more climate and social harm.

These institutions have faced heavy criticism for continuing to fund the expansion of dirty energy, despite making pledges to become more sustainable. Activists say this contradiction not only undermines the public's trust but also delays urgent action.

According to The Guardian, Shut the System has threatened to escalate its campaign if financial institutions ignore its demands, which include ending fossil fuel financing, aligning goals and values with the 1.5 degrees Celsius climate target, and protecting Indigenous and human rights. Meanwhile, global pressure is mounting on the financial sector to phase out fossil fuel investments in favor of renewable energy, such as wind and solar power.

People can support this shift by switching to a cleaner bank and by voicing their concerns to policymakers about the need for stronger regulations and sustainability initiatives.

A spokesperson for Shut the System said, per the Guardian: "They have a choice of which industries they finance. I cannot bear to stand idly by while those in power continue to exacerbate global problems just so the wealthy few can make increased profits."

They added: "History shows direct action and sabotage are highly effective, so we cannot stop while the climate emergency wages on."

